Puyallup's Michael Spellacy earns TNT All-Area baseball player of the year

Puyallup’s Michael Spellacy is a competitor in every facet — at the plate, on the bases, at shortstop and on the mound — and the Gonzaga University commit is The News Tribune’s 2017 All-Area baseball player of the year.
Video by TJ Cotterill; Photo by Dean Koepfler tcotterill@thenewstribune.com

