The News Tribune’s 2017 All-Area high school softball team

THE NEWS TRIBUNE’S ALL-AREA SOFTBALL TEAM

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Ally Choate, Yelm, sr. – Has led unbeaten Tornados to wins over Bonney Lake (twice), Rogers and W.F. West. 3A SSC MVP and speedy Seattle U-bound outfielder scored 48 runs in 94 at-bats and stole 24 bases.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Jaclyn Ramsey, Rogers – If the Rams can win four games, Ramsey will push her career coaching record to 250 wins. Won 4A SPSL title this year with top five hitters being freshmen and juniors.

CATCHER

Ashley Long, White River, sr. – In 81 innings catching, Long has one passed ball. “The best defensive catcher I’ve seen,” coach Brandon Walker said. Also has nine homers and 49 RBIs.

CORNER INFIELD

Sophia Bjerk, Puyallup, jr. – How fearsome is Bjerk? “Best pure hitter I have ever coached,” Tony Batinovich said. San Diego commit hit .560 with 27 runs, 27 RBI and 11 doubles in the regular season.

Peyton Uznanski, Capital, jr. – First-team all-3A SSC third baseman did her best against the best arms, going 4-4 with two 2Bs in two games against Yelm’s Drea Schwaier. Hit .688 (33-for-48) and got a hit in every game she played.

MIDDLE INFIELD

Megan Vandegrift, White River, jr. – UW commit has the highest batting average and most runs scored in a single season in school history, batting. 685 with 47 runs (in 54 at-bats). Also eight triples and four HRs.

Natalie Joyner, Puyallup, sr. – You’ll rarely get a softball past the University of Northern Colorado signee – either defensively or at the plate. One strikeout in 60 at-bats. Hit .617 with two homers in the regular season.

OUTFIELD

Emily Bartholomew, Auburn Mountainview, jr. – One of the most powerful hitters in the state. How so? Has 10 home runs and seven doubles for a 1.185 slugging percentage. Also has 41 RBIs to go with .523 average.

Emery Norwood, Stadium, sr. – Saint Martin’s commit was a first-team 3A Pierce County League outfielder, hitting .605 with 27 runs and 22 stolen bases for state-bound Tigers.

Ele Quintanar, Bonney Lake, sr. – Four-year starter for the Panthers has flourished in leadoff role. Hit .595 in the regular season with a .714 on-base percentage to go with strong arm in the outfield.

UTILITY

Rachel Wicker, Rogers, fr. – Does not play like a freshman. The lefty has a .700 batting average (yes, .700) batting fifth for the Rams, with 42 hits, 32 RBIs, 33 runs, eight HRs, five triples and five doubles. And will play wherever needed in the field — shortstop, second, first, right field or center field. Father coaches at Wilson.

PITCHERS

Brooke Nelson, Bonney Lake, so. – 3A SPSL MVP as a freshman, 3A PCL MVP this year. Nelson, a UW commit, plays more like a sophomore in college. Has struck out 208 batters and allowed six earned runs in 108 2/3 innings and has nine home runs at the plate. If not for Choate, Nelson would be TNT player of the year.

Jordan Adams, Gig Harbor, sr. – Reigning 4A Narrows most valuable player was betrayed by injuries this season. But still helped Tides return to the state tournament, earning first-team all-3A SSC pitcher.

Zoe Collins, Auburn Mountainview, sr. – 5-foot-4 lefty and 4A NPSL Olympic pitcher of the year (with 17-1 regular-season record and 133 Ks in 104 innings) is also top-notch leadoff hitter (.500 average, 33 runs scored).

Drea Schwaier, Yelm, jr. – Has 135 strikeouts in 80 innings with 0.61 ERA as part of Tornados’ deadly three-player pitching rotation. Struck out 16 batters in a meeting against Bonney Lake.

SECOND TEAM

Catcher – Bailey Haddock, Timberline, so.; Makinzi Sanders, Tahoma, sr.

Corner infield – Logan Breidenbach, Enumclaw, so.; Marissa Fenton, Stadium, sr.; Lauren Hatch, Rogers, jr.; Brooklyn Lucht, Eatonville, fr.;

Middle infield – Raigan Barrett, Rogers, fr.; Czarchaella (Chaella) Galapon, Federal Way, jr.; Lily Hope, Auburn Mountainview, jr.; Mackinzee Moore, Yelm, jr.

Outfield – Taylor Anderson, Tahoma, sr.; Georgiabelle Benning, Rogers, sr.; Adriana Lomeli-Smith, Auburn Mountainview, so.; Maddie Potter, Gig Harbor, sr.; Meg Sullivan, Bellarmine Prep, sr.; Karly Tiedeman, Auburn Riverside, fr.;

Utility – Alicia Bannan, Orting, sr.; Grace Sunitsch, Todd Beamer, sr.

Pitchers – McKenzie Behnke, Orting, sr.; Danika Dennis, Tahoma, jr.; Autumn Lee, Auburn Riverside, so.; Brooklyn Taylor-Sparks, Timberline, sr.;