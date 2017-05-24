Charles Wright's Nick Iregui is The News Tribune's All-Area soccer player of the year

Charles Wright soccer star Nick Iregui scored 90 goals in his four seasons (including once with chicken stuck in his throat, and he's The News Tribune's All-Area player of the year.
Video by TJ Cotterill; photo/b-roll courtesy of Bill Chissoe tcotterill@thenewstribune.com

