Washington State Track Championships - Day One

Black Hills' Kyler Nygren sails through the air en route to winning the state championship in the 2A boys long jump during the opening day of the 2A-3A-4A Washington State Track & Field Meet at Mount Tahoma High School in Lakewood on Thursday, May 23, 2017.
Lincoln's James Mwaura (455), Edmonds-Woodway's Matthew Park (201) and Mt. Spokane's Hayden Dressel (532) take the lead early in the 3A boys 1600-meter championship final during the opening day of the 2A-3A-4A Washington State Track & Field Meet at Mount Tahoma High School in Lakewood on Thursday, May 23, 2017. Park edged Dressel at the finish line for the championship. Mwaura finished third.
Sumner's Rhaven Dean (left) celebrates with Bonney Lake's Dreakeanna Adair after the duo won state championships in the 4A girls javelin and 4A girls discus respectively during the opening day of the 2A-3A-4A Washington State Track & Field Meet at Mount Tahoma High School in Lakewood on Thursday, May 23, 2017.
Shelton's Cody Simon sails over the bar on his way to a second-place finish in the 3A boys pole vault during the opening day of the 2A-3A-4A Washington State Track & Field Meet at Mount Tahoma High School in Lakewood on Thursday, May 23, 2017.
Tumwater's teammates Bella Wallerstedt (from left), Sidney Smith, Codi Short Bella Foos celebrate as they realize they qualified for the championship finals of the 2A girls 4 X 200 relay during the opening day of the 2A-3A-4A Washington State Track & Field Meet at Mount Tahoma High School in Lakewood on Thursday, May 23, 2017.
River Ridge's Alex Coleman competes in the 2A boys triple jump championship finals during the opening day of the 2A-3A-4A Washington State Track & Field Meet at Mount Tahoma High School in Lakewood on Thursday, May 23, 2017.
Curtis' Lexi Ellis leaps to a state championship in the 4A girls triple jump during the opening day of the 2A-3A-4A Washington State Track & Field Meet at Mount Tahoma High School in Lakewood on Thursday, May 23, 2017.
Curtis' Lexi Ellis smiles after winning the state championship in the 4A girls triple jump during the opening day of the 2A-3A-4A Washington State Track & Field Meet at Mount Tahoma High School in Lakewood on Thursday, May 23, 2017. Behind her is 2A boys long jump state champion Kyler Nygren of Black Hills.
Bonney Lake's Dreakeanna Adair lets fly on her way to winning the 3A girls discus during the opening day of the 2A-3A-4A Washington State Track & Field Meet at Mount Tahoma High School in Lakewood on Thursday, May 23, 2017.
during the opening day of the 2A-3A-4A Washington State Track & Field Meet at Mount Tahoma High School in Lakewood on Thursday, May 23, 2017.
Edmonds-Woodway's Matthew Park (201) edges Mt. Spokane's Hayden Dressel to win the 3A boys 1600-meter run during the opening day of the 2A-3A-4A Washington State Track & Field Meet at Mount Tahoma High School in Lakewood on Thursday, May 23, 2017. Following in third place is Lincoln's James Mwaura.
Timberline's Justin Evans takes to the air in the 3A boys long jump during the opening day of the 2A-3A-4A Washington State Track & Field Meet at Mount Tahoma High School in Lakewood on Thursday, May 23, 2017.
Runners in the 2A boys 1600 meters hit the back straight during the opening day of the 2A-3A-4A Washington State Track & Field Meet at Mount Tahoma High School in Lakewood on Thursday, May 23, 2017.
Gig Harbor's Hadssah Ward lets the discus fly in the 3A girls championship finals during the opening day of the 2A-3A-4A Washington State Track & Field Meet at Mount Tahoma High School in Lakewood on Thursday, May 23, 2017.
Curtis' Saudia Heard sails into the pit in the 3A girls triple jump championship finals during the opening day of the 2A-3A-4A Washington State Track & Field Meet at Mount Tahoma High School in Lakewood on Thursday, May 23, 2017.
