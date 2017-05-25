Sumner School District gets title duo: Best friends win state championships

Sumner's Rhaven Dean (left) celebrates with Bonney Lake's Dreakeanna Adair after the duo won state championships in the 4A girls javelin and 4A girls discus respectively during the opening day of the 2A-3A-4A Washington State Track & Field Meet at Mount Tahoma High School in Lakewood on Thursday, May 23, 2017. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com