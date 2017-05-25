Sumner School District gets title duo: Best friends win state championships

Dreakeanna “Kiki” Adair had just won her third state title with Bonney Lake High School.
The first person to congratulate her? She was wearing her school’s rival colors – Sumner’s Rhaven Dean.
Dean also went home after Thursday’s opening day of the state track and field championships at Mount Tahoma with a first-place medal after she secured the 4A javelin title only a few paces away from where fellow Sumner School District competitor Adair was competing in the discus.
She waited to head to the title podium until Adai wrapped up her 3A discus title.
“We are best friends,” Dean said. “More like sisters, actually.
“We competed against each other for two years and then we became best friends last year. And, honestly, nothing can break that bond.”
It was back-to-back discus titles for Adair. She hit 134-04 and that was good enough to edge Vernice Keyes of Edmonds-Woodway, Vernice Keyes of Mt. Spokane and Hadassah Ward of Gig Harbor.
Her reaction?
“I’m kind of frustrated,” Adair said.
Even though it was a personal-record throw?
“I really wanted to throw farther,” she said. “But all it takes is one throw. What I’ll take from this is that I can grow more.”
Bonney Lake’s Kiana Schwendeman, who was a 5A state champion last year in Utah before moving to the South Sound, finished sixth with a best throw of 116-09.
Adair was also coming off a state girls wrestling title in the winter.
Dean was hoping this would finally be her year in the javelin. She placed third in the 3A javelin last year, second as a sophomore and was sixth as a freshman.
But on her third throw she hit her season record – 138-5. It was just enough to edge Tahoma’s Ginny Mehl (136-3).
It came on her five-step throw, so she didn’t even get a full run into it.
“Everything is in her form. It’s such a strong form. Ridiculous,” said Sumner throws coach Antoinette Emerson, a White River graduate. “It’s great to see that a lot of hard work and dedication finally paid off.
“She’s so humble. She’s been at the top and she’s seen the bottom. But at the end of the day she’s always going to go help her teammates out and hard work and dedication prevails.”
