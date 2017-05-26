Watch: Curtis' Lexi Ellis, Saudia Heard go 1-2 in 4A state triple jump final

Curtis' Lexi Ellis broke the state 4A meet record in the triple jump on Thursday, which edged River Ridge's LaShonda Christopher (River Ridge) for the state record and the beat teammate Saudia Heard for Thursday's triple jump championship.
TJ Cotterill tcotterilll@thenewstribune.com

