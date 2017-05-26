Watch: Curtis' Lexi Ellis, Saudia Heard go 1-2 in 4A state triple jump final
Curtis' Lexi Ellis broke the state 4A meet record in the triple jump on Thursday, which edged River Ridge's LaShonda Christopher (River Ridge) for the state record and the beat teammate Saudia Heard for Thursday's triple jump championship.
TJ Cotterilltcotterilll@thenewstribune.com
Puyallup’s Michael Spellacy is a competitor in every facet — at the plate, on the bases, at shortstop and on the mound — and the Gonzaga University commit is The News Tribune’s 2017 All-Area baseball player of the year.
Kentlake baseball coach Brett Jaime couldn't attend his team's game on Saturday in Puyallup for a funeral in California, but he sent his team a message before hand telling them to channel their inner Kam Chancellor.
Tahoma won the girls team title at the 4A West Central/Southwest district track and field championships on Saturday in Kent, but they say they think they have just as good a shot at a state track championship .
Todd Beamer’s Luke Gregg had been begging to play some forward all season. He got his chance to be a goal-scorer in double overtime of Friday’s state quarterfinals against Kamiak. He didn’t disappoint.
Rogers senior Omarei Gregory had a personal-best triple jump of more than 47 feet to win the 4A SPSL title in the event to go with his long jump title and take over as the state's best triple jumper so far this season.