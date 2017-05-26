Top national jumper Tyler Cronk brings Kentridge a 4A high jump title

Kentridge junior Tyler Cronk didn’t get to that eye-popping 7-foot threshold on Friday, but his 6-foot-9 jump was still good enough to take home the 4A state title on Friday at Mount Tahoma Stadium.
TJ Cotterill tcotterill@thenewstribune.com

