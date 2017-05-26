Puyallup strikes first, falls behind, then rallies to clinch berth in 4A title game

0:53 Tacoma Baptist looks to go all the way with new head coach leading the charge Pause

1:02 Lincoln's Tristian Kwon talks about the running back position

1:29 Graham-Kapowsin is loaded on offense and they ‘have something to prove’

7:35 Gregg Bell on Seahawks' win over Chiefs, Rees Odhiambo's reassuring night and more

2:16 What's inside of a 'rape kit?'

1:08 Sight and sounds of the Hilltop Streetfair

2:30 Thomas S. Potts sentenced for two homicides

11:49 Kim Wyman on Trump's "ludicrous" voter fraud claims, and the healing power of socks | Capitol Happy Hour

0:58 Edgar Martinez immortalized with Mariners jersey retirement