Rogers’ Jelani Heath caps career with back-to-back long jump titles

twitter email The University of North Carolina-bound jumper, Rogers Jelani Heath leaped 19 feet, 10 inches to win the 4A state title on Friday at Mount Tahoma Stadium. Terrence Holmes tholmes@thenewstribune.com

