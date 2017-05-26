Rogers’ Jelani Heath caps career with back-to-back long jump titles

Rogers senior Jelani Heath capped off her high school career by taking first place in the 4A girls state long jump.
Something that Heath has grown accustomed to over the last two years.
The University of North Carolina commit jumped 19 feet, 10 inches and a quarter bringing her less than one inch shy of the 4A long jump record and just a couple inches away from the state record.
Although she won, the chance of accomplishing the state record weighed on her mind while competing.
“I wanted to beat it,” Heath said. “ Coming here my goal was to hit 20 feet at least-- I missed it barely, but I’m still happy.”
It seems as though Heath competes with the wind more than her contemporaries in this event. Last year it looked like heath had the 4A long jump record beat, but due to the wind assistance it was negated.
This go around seemed like deja vu for Health as the wind seemed to subtract from her accomplishments.
“ It’s a little bit frustrating when she’s broken it five times,” said Rogers jump coach Bailey Kapels. “Last year we were going the opposite direction and the wind was an issue and this year it was an issue going the other way.
We still know she broke the record-- there’s not many like her that can jump the way she does.”
Being Competitive is all apart of sports. It’s what drives Athletes to perform at their best or worst moments. Heath has a different way of showing her competitive nature.
Coach Kapels said Heath is better when she is just being herself.
“When she's light hearted she runs better and jumps better,” Kapels said. “ my role is keeping her in that mindset.
This is fun and you’re doing this because it’s fun.”
tholmes@thenewstribune.com
