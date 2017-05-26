Puyallup advances to 4A softball semifinals for second consecutive year. But not much luck for other local teams

To survive at the state Class 4A softball championships, you have to be willing to alter your plans.
Puyallup used a nine-run second inning to blast Eastmont, 15-5 in the Vikings opener, then held off Jackson, 3-1 in the quarterfinals to advance to the state semifinals for the second consecutive season, where they will face Inglemoor at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
But Puyallup was the only South Sound to get out of the first round — everyone else had to alter their expectations.
“We came here wanting to be No. 1,” said Rogers coach Jaclyn Ramsey. “I think you have to think that way when you come to a tournament like this.
“But we lost a game that kind of took our breath away in the first game and we had to readjust. We said to ourselves, ‘OK, now we’re going for third.”
Inglemoor pulled out a 4-3 win over the Rams in their first-round game.
With their new goal firmly in mind, Rogers rallied to beat South Kitsap, 11-9 in the first of its back-to-back loser-out games.
Rogers took an early lead against Battle Ground, but the Tigers fought back with back-to-back home runs, including a grand slam by Morgan Stradley, and held an 8-5 lead going into the sixth inning.
And then the flood-gates opened.
The Rams scored 14-runs in the sixth inning, including a two-run home run by Lauren Hatch
The runs came so fast that, at one point in the sixth inning, the umpires ran out of game balls. The tournament tradition of giving players who hit a home run the game ball they deposited over the fence.
They had to ask for a couple balls back to finish the game.
So Rogers is still alive and will face Camas in a loser-out game at 10 a.m. Saturday trying to play for a third-place trophy.
Tahoma lost its first-round game to Monroe, 9-2. The Bears rallied to eliminate Moses Lake in a loser-out game, but fell to Walla Walla, 15-5.
Auburn Riverside was shutout in back-to-back games, ending its season after the first day of the tournament.
Auburn Mountainview bounced back from a first-round loss to Jackson, 3-0, to eliminate Eastmont, 14-4, but gave up eight runs in the sixth inning to fall to Camas, 9-1, in an elimination game.
2A SOFTBALL
W.F. West 9, White River 2: The White River team were down early and couldn’t make a comeback off a strong start by the team from W.F. West who they had faced off not too long ago.
“You can’t forget W.F. West playing them for the state finals,” White River coach Brandon Walker said. “We were playing on the same field”
The state finals where the two teams saw each other was in 2015 and W.F. West would win that game 3-2. This game was won by a larger margin as White River gave up runs early.
“They had a good start,” Walker said. “On the first four pitches they were up a three run lead.”
White River couldn’t make a comeback from that but their coach was proud of the effort the team put in.
“I’m proud of this team. We keep battling,” Walker said. “I thought we played very well.”
The challenge for White River was facing down the strong pitching of Lexie Strasser who was characteristically strong from the mound.
“Their pitcher is good,” Walker said. “She’s been pretty much untouchable with a lot of teams this year.”
Selah 11, Orting 1: It was the second game of a three game day that saw Orting fall to Selah after a win earlier in the day.
“We beat Tumwater early today,” Orting coach Tyler Polly said. “Our girls played hard today. Every team over here is good. There’s highs and lows.”
That high of an earlier win was followed up by the low of a loss in their middle game.
“Selah’s a really good team. They just kinda got the better of us,” Polly said. “We didn’t make a lot of plays we probably should have.”
However, that loss was then followed up with a win against Eatonville to continue on to day two of the tournament, a major accomplishment for the team.
“We played Eatonville and we beat them so we play tomorrow at 11,” Polly said. “Making it to the second day of the tournament is a big deal and I’m very proud of them.”
Selah 12, Fife 2: Fife couldn’t mount enough offense to come back against Selah as they were the second team to fall to Selah’s dominant double digit win.
Ellensburg 11, Eatonville 0: It was a rough game for Eatonville as they were unable to score a single run as they were shut out.
Orting 7, Eatonville 4: The Cardinals came back against the Cruisers after losing their lead in the fifth inning thanks to Alycia Bannan.
Bannan was a force at the plate on Friday as she went 3 for 4 with two doubles and a home run as well. In fact, it would be Bannan that would hit the game winning hit for the Cardinals in the top half of the 7th to score Sydney Banyai.
Mckenzie Behnke was on the mound for the Cardinals and even though she suffered a rough inning in the fifth, she still pitched all seven innings. She would strike out seven as well.
The Cruisers are out of the hunt for a place in state while the Cardinals will take on East Valley of Yakima at 10 a.m., Saturday, May 27 at Carlon Park.
Tumwater 10, Mountlake Terrace 6: The T-Birds’ bats came alive against the Hawks as two players drove in three runs each.
Ellaney Jelcick and Katie Cunningham combined for six runs driven in for Tumwater and going a combined 6-10 at the plate. Jelcick hit two doubles on the day and Cuningham hit a double and a triple as well.
Myiah Seaton also got in on the fun with her teammates as she went 4 for 5 with two doubles and a run driven in as well.
Despite giving up 14 hits, Savannah Owen got the win for the T-Birds.
Tumwater will face off against Othello at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Carlon Park.
1A, 2B, 1B TRACK
The Life Christian Academy girls 4x200 will have their shot at a 2B state title on Saturday. Coming in sixth in the preliminaries on Friday, the Eagles will try to dethrone La Conner.
Compiled of Landyn Lovelady, Susan Hurdelbrink, Amanda Hamel and Naja Whitehead, the group finished with a time of one minute and 50 seconds even.
From Evergreen Lutheran in the 1B meet, senior Ryan Lorette earned a preliminary time of 16.02 in the 110 hurdles. That will be good enough for third in qualifying.
Lorette will be looking for his first state win in the hurdles as he came in third place his sophomore year and fourth place in his junior season.
Dustin Lirazan has a very real shot at taking the 100 crown in the 1B state finals as well. The senior from Tacoma Baptist qualified for third in the finals with a time of 11.38. He is just .07 off the leader: Gerritt Van Beek from Grace Academy.
The only other time Lirazan ran the 100 at state was when he came in sixth his sophomore season.
Lirazan’s female counterpart is Sarah Van Liew. Van Liew is another runner from Tacoma Baptist chasing down a title in the 100 dash. Instead of third, she qualified for eight at the 1B state meet as a sophomore.
Being so young, Van Liew has very little experience beyond districts. The experience will definitely bolster her confidence in the years to come.
4A TENNIS
Sumner High School has one player moving on to the semifinals 8:30 am tomorrow morning. Jade Lancaster, a sophomore, is playing against Maddie Egan from Rogers.
“This is the fourth time they will have played each other this season,” Sumner coach Spenser Phelan said. “Jade lost the first one, but has one the last two.”
Lancaster will look to keep that winning streak going into what will be a matchup that is hers to lose as her coach says she just has to trust in the practice she has done.
“I think she has to trust her game and not try to overdo anything. She’s just gotta play the way that she practices,” Phelan said. “She’s been working a lot on her serves these past weeks. It really showed today in the matches she played. ”
Lancaster will look to win her second title in two years as she won her freshmen year. This year, Sumner has moved in classification from 3A to 4A which has upped the competition that Lancaster has had to face.
Her one loss in her high school career was to Egan.
