Locke’s three shootout saves send Beamer boys to first 4A state soccer final

Brandon Locke kept Glacier Peak scoreless in a shootout, sending Todd Beamer boys soccer to their first state championship game.
Last year the Titans didn’t make the playoffs.
This year they are North Puget Sound Olympic league champs, district champs and have clinched a spot in Saturday’s 4A state final.
They’ll face either Central Valley or Pasco at 5 p.m..
“I love you, three in a row.” Dylan Alley shouted as the Titans mobbed Locke who stopped the Grizzlies’ first three shooters. Beamer converted their first three shots securing the victory.
Alley and freshman defender Jordan Carmel both scored in regulationm which ended 2-2.
“I wanted us to score a golden goal because I know we can and I felt like we had more chances going into that,” Titans head coach Joel Lindberg said. “But I knew that if we got to PKs I’ve got incredible shooters and a better keeper so we had the advantage.”
The Titans (18-1-1) struck first in the 18th minute when Austin Stafford blasted a corner kick that was headed upwards by a defender. Freshman Jordan Carmel came streaking in to the box and got his head on the ball, knocking it over Glacier Peak’s goalie Marco Guerrero.
In the 26th minute the Grizzlies responded. Danny Guerrero found Keegan Rubio on a corner kick and Rubio beat Locke with a volley into the corner.
Beamer had a few chances later in the second half on free kicks from JJ Allen but could not convert.
Early in the second half, Grizzlies midfielder Kevin Giessler broke free for a one-on-one wiht Locke. The sophomore goaltender dashed out to cut down the angle and Giessler blasted the ball from point blank range. Locke reacted falling to his right and the ball ricocheted off his arm bouncing away to safety.
Anchored by Locke’s strong play between the posts, Beamer pressed the attack and in the 59th minute. Allen slipped a pass to Alley sprinting up the sideline. Alley came in on Guerrero and put a low shot into the net.
With five minutes left the Titans received a penalty 30 yards from the goal. Rubio capitalized for the Grizzlies, blasting a curving shot that found the low left corner of the net.
Glacier Peak almost ended it in overtime when the Miles Johnston got to a loose ball in the box. But Locke came up big again with a diving save.
In the shootout, Allen, Zak Gregg and Alley converted the Titans first three shots.
preps@thenewstribune.com
