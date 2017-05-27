Gig Harbor pitcher Avery Jones: 'I feel like I was on another level'

Gig Harbor senior pitcher Avery Jones shut down Edmonds-Woodway in the 3A state semifinals as the Tides reached the championship match with the win at Safeco Field. Jones struck out 10 batters in a complete-game shutout.
Luke Garza lgarza@thenewstribune.com

Sports Videos