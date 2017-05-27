Gig Harbor pitcher Avery Jones: 'I feel like I was on another level'
Gig Harbor senior pitcher Avery Jones shut down Edmonds-Woodway in the 3A state semifinals as the Tides reached the championship match with the win at Safeco Field. Jones struck out 10 batters in a complete-game shutout.
Luke Garzalgarza@thenewstribune.com
More Videos
1:12
Gig Harbor pitcher Avery Jones: 'I feel like I was on another level'
1:08
Watch: 3A 110 hurdles state champion is Bonney Lake's Cody Miller
1:32
Emerald Ridge's Karlee Stueckle is 4A state 100 hurdles champion
2:15
Tahoma breaks state relay record – but they aren't done
1:19
'We're never gonna give up' — Beamer beats Glacier Peak in 4A soccer semis
1:36
Rogers Jelani Heath wins consecutive 4A long jump titles
1:28
Skyview's Connor Jensen thrwarts South Kitsap's Nolan Van Amen's big for discus four-peat
0:54
4A state track and field championships - boys 100 meter dash
1:17
Puyallup's Marc Wiese, Michael Newstrom discuss 4A semifinal win over Skyview
1:27
‘Unlikely’ Kentlake run continues ... right to state title game
1:34
Nationally ranked jumper Tyler Cronk brings Kentridge a 4A high jump title
1:45
Watch: Curtis' Lexi Ellis, Saudia Heard go 1-2 in 4A state triple jump final
1:26
Watch: Shot put state title brings South Kitsap's Nolan Van Amen to tears
Curtis' Lexi Ellis broke the state 4A meet record in the triple jump on Thursday, which edged River Ridge's LaShonda Christopher (River Ridge) for the state record and the beat teammate Saudia Heard for Thursday's triple jump championship.
Puyallup’s Michael Spellacy is a competitor in every facet — at the plate, on the bases, at shortstop and on the mound — and the Gonzaga University commit is The News Tribune’s 2017 All-Area baseball player of the year.