Washington State Track Championships - Day Three

Tahoma’s Aliya Wilson finishes the 4A girls 4x100 event at the Track and Field Championships at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
River Ridge’s Josh Braverman clears the final hurdle as he wins the 2A boys 300 meter hurdles event at the Track and Field Championships at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
Lincoln’s James Mwaura cruises to an easy win in the 3A boys 3200 meter race at theTrack and Field Championships at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
Sumner’s Connor Wedington, left, and Curtis’ Izaiah Fields, right, run the final leg of the 4A boys 4x100 meter relay at the Track and Field Championships at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 27, 2017. Curtis won the event with Sumner coming in second.
Tumwater’s Bella Foos celebrates as she crosses the finish line in the 2A girls 4x200 meter relay at the Track and Field Championships at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 27, 2017. Tumwater placed third in the event.
Ellensburg’s Tia Hill wins the 2A girls 300 meter hurdles event at the Track and Field Championships at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
W.F. West’s Kendra Bottenberg competes in the 2A javelin event at the Track and Field Championships at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
Yelm’s Carissa Stovall competes in the 3A girls shot put event at the Track and Field Championships at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
Emerald Ridge’s Karlee Stuekle wins the 4A girls 300 meter hurdles at the Track and Field Championships at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
River Ridge’s Josh Braverman (bottom left) runs the last leg of the 2A boys 4x100 meter relay race past a dropped baton by Pullman at the Track and Field Championships at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
Shelton’s McKenzie Salazar-Fox competes in the 3A girls shot put event at the Track and Field Championships at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
Tahoma’s Ginny Mehl throws the shot put during the 4A girls shot put event at the Track and Field Championships at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 27, 2017. Mehl won the shot put event.
Olympia’s Lauren Wilson competes in the 4A high jump event at the Track and Field Championships at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
An athlete collapses after the girls 300 meter hurdles event at theTrack and Field Championships at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
Hanford’s Joseph Gauthier, left, and Bellarmine Prep’s Kelee Ringo, right, cross the finish line during the 4A boys 100 meter dash at the Track and Field Championships at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 27, 2017. Gauthier won the event and Ringo placed third.
Lakes and Gig Harbor runners complete the hand off during the last leg of the 3A boys 4x100 meter event at the Track and Field Championships at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
The Union 4x200 meter relay team celebrates their win at the Track and Field Championships at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
Tahoma’s Olivia Ribera, right, competes in the last leg of the 4A girls 4x200 meter event at the Track and Field Championships at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 27, 2017. Tahoma placed second in the event behind Union.
Rogers’ Omarei Gregory competes in the long jump event at the Track and Field Championships at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
Timberline’s Jaylen Taylor hits the sand during the 3A triple jump event at the Track and Field Championships at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 27, 2017. Taylor placed second in the event.
Rogers’ Imari Hurte competes in the 4A boys long jump event at the Track and Field Championships at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 27, 2017. Hurts placed third in the event.
Gig Harbor’s Charles Walker hits the sand during the 3A boys triple jump event at the Track and Field Championships at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
Curtis’ Taj Moffett leaps into the air during the 4A boys long jump event at the Track and Field Championships at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
Runners compete in the 4A boys 400 meter race at the Track and Field Championships at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
Gig Harbor’s Leahi Manthei wins the 3A girls 300 meter hurdle event at the Track and Field Championships at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
Lincoln’s James Mwaura, left, cruises to an easy win in the 3A boys 3200 meter race at theTrack and Field Championships at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
Gig Harbor’s Hannah Carroll wins the 3A girls 400 meter race at the Track and Field Championships at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
Tahoma’s Aliya Wilson, right, and Olivia Ribera, left, finish the 4A girls 100 meter dash at the Track and Field Championships at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 27, 2017. Wilson finished first and Ribera finished third in the event.
Tahoma’s Tierra Wilson takes off during the 4x100 meter relay at the Track and Field Championships at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
Mariner’s Suzy Pace competes in the 4A girls high jump event at the Track and Field Championships at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
Camas’ Madison Peffers clears the bar during the 4A girls high jump event at the Track and Field Championships at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
Lincoln’s James Mwaura competes in the 3A boys 3200 meter race at theTrack and Field Championships at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
Wilson’s David Njeri hits the sand during the 3A boys triple jump event at the Track and Field Championships at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
Gig Harbor’s Hadassah Ward watches the shot put fly while competing in the shot put event at the Track and Field Championships at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 27, 2017. Ward won the event.
Lincoln’s James Mwaura runs by a group of supporters during the 3A boys 3200 meter race at theTrack and Field Championships at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
