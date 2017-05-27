Todd Beamer upends Pasco, claims first 4A soccer championship

Titan forward Jonathon Fischer fouls Bulldog midfielder David Uribe in the first half of Todd Beamer vs. Pasco in the 4A soccer state finals at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup on Saturday. Uribe scored Pasco’s first goal early in the half. The match is tied 1-1 at the half. David Montesino dmontesino@thenewstribune.com