Watch: Beamer's first state soccer title comes in toughest match of the year

Todd Beamer's Mark Filimonov, Austin Stafford and JJ Allen talk with coach Joel Lindberg about becoming the first team, in any sport, to win a state title for Beamer High School of Federal Way. The Titans beat Pasco, 2-1, on Saturday at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup.
Matthew Boivin Contributing writer

