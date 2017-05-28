South Sound schools cap epic spring sports season with a lot of state hardware

Tahoma's Tierra Wilson takes off during the 4x100 meter relay at the Track and Field Championships at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 27, 2017. Tahoma’s girls team took home the 4A title for track and field, but Tahoma was the only South Sound school to end the spring season with a championship trophy. Joshua Bessex jbessex@gateline.com