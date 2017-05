4A SPSL all-league softball teams, 2017

Puyallup pitcher Kennedy Robillard, center, and Natalie Joyner, right, welcome Sophia Bjerk left, into the dugout after the Vikings built a 3-0 lead in the first inning at Heritage Park in a game between league rivals Puyallup and Rogers H.S. Tuesday 5/02/1. Dean J. Koepfler dean.koepfler@thenewstribune.com