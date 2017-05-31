3A Pierce County League all-league boys soccer teams, 2017

3A PIERCE COUNTY LEAGUE SOCCER TEAMS
Offensive player of the year – Paul Wadsworth, Stadium, sr.
Defensive player of the year – Kendall Burks, Stadium, jr.
Coach of the Year: Ryan Kolowinski, Spanaway Lake
Team Sportsmanship Award: Lakes High School
FIRST TEAM
Forwards
Nestor Rodriguez, Mt. Tahoma, sr
Logan Barker, Stadium, sr.
Midfielders
Devon Castro, Spanaway Lake, sr.
Paul Ramirez, Mt. Tahoma, sr.
Tate Hamlett, Bonney Lake, sr.
Paul Wadsworth, Stadium, sr.
Defenders
Darrian Rivers, Spanaway Lake, sr.
Felix Angel, Mt. Tahoma, sr.
Nick Rhode, Wilson, sr.
Kendall Burks, Stadium, jr.
Goalkeeper
Jacob Castro, Spanaway Lake, jr.
SECOND TEAM
Forwards – Juan Munoz, Bonney Lake, sr.; Angel Herrera, Lincoln, jr.; Jackson Snyder, Stadium, jr.
Midfielders – Oscar Cerna, Spanaway Lake, jr.; Ethan Streun, Wilson, sr.; Michael Winne, Stadium, sr.
Defenders – Alex Stevenson, Bonney Lake, jr.; Carlos Aleman, Lakes, sr.; Alex Tolas, Stadium, sr.; Kasual Waters, Bethel, jr.
Goalkeeper – Ryan Naylor, Stadium, sr.
