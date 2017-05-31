Senior Stadium midfielder Paul Wadsworth, right, maneuvering around Logan Barker, will play for PLU next season. Wadsworth earned offensive player of the year in the 3A Pierce County League.
High School Sports

May 31, 2017 11:57 AM

3A Pierce County League all-league boys soccer teams, 2017

By Chase Hutchinson

3A PIERCE COUNTY LEAGUE SOCCER TEAMS

Offensive player of the year – Paul Wadsworth, Stadium, sr.

Defensive player of the year – Kendall Burks, Stadium, jr.

Coach of the Year: Ryan Kolowinski, Spanaway Lake

Team Sportsmanship Award: Lakes High School

FIRST TEAM

Forwards

Nestor Rodriguez, Mt. Tahoma, sr

Logan Barker, Stadium, sr.

Midfielders

Devon Castro, Spanaway Lake, sr.

Paul Ramirez, Mt. Tahoma, sr.

Tate Hamlett, Bonney Lake, sr.

Paul Wadsworth, Stadium, sr.

Defenders

Darrian Rivers, Spanaway Lake, sr.

Felix Angel, Mt. Tahoma, sr.

Nick Rhode, Wilson, sr.

Kendall Burks, Stadium, jr.

Goalkeeper

Jacob Castro, Spanaway Lake, jr.

SECOND TEAM

Forwards – Juan Munoz, Bonney Lake, sr.; Angel Herrera, Lincoln, jr.; Jackson Snyder, Stadium, jr.

Midfielders – Oscar Cerna, Spanaway Lake, jr.; Ethan Streun, Wilson, sr.; Michael Winne, Stadium, sr.

Defenders – Alex Stevenson, Bonney Lake, jr.; Carlos Aleman, Lakes, sr.; Alex Tolas, Stadium, sr.; Kasual Waters, Bethel, jr.

Goalkeeper – Ryan Naylor, Stadium, sr.

