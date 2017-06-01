High School Sports

June 01, 2017 3:19 PM

1A Nisqually League all-league softball teams, 2017

By TJ Cotterill

1A NISQUALLY ALL-LEAGUE SOFTBALL

Most valuable player — Becca Jewett, Bellevue Christian, sr.

Coach of the Year — Heather Jurs, Vashon

Sportsmanship Award — Vashon

FIRST TEAM

Katie Pippel, Bellevue Christian, Jr.

Genna Walker, Bellevue Christian, Sr.

Kelli Ronish, Seattle Christian, Sr.

Carlee Ronish, Seattle Christian, Sr.

Makenzie May, Seattle Christian, Sr.

Chloe Kuyper, Vashon, So.

Hannah McArthur, Vashon, Sr.

Makenna McVey, Vashon, Sr.

Celine LaBossier, Bellevue Christian, Jr.

Jasmine Hathaway, Bellevue Christian, Jr.

SECOND TEAM

Holly Darrow, Bellevue Christian, so.

Annie Whitton, Bellevue Christian, Jr.

Lexi Bates, Seattle Christian, sr.

Madisen Fors, Seattle Christian, Jr.

Mia Knight, Vashon, so.

Olivia Larson, Vashon, so.

Aimee Olson, Vashon, sr.

Hanna Nakamura, Bellevue Christian, Jr.

Hannah Glynn, Seattle Christian, Jr.

