Athletes of the year: The best senior male athletes in the South Sound

SENIOR ATHLETES OF THE YEAR

4A NPSL — CASCADE

4A NPSL Cascade athlete of the year: J.J. Young, Mount Rainier — Excelled in football, basketball and track and field, leading the Rams to success they hadn’t seen in a long time. He won a state track title (4x400 relay), averaged a double-double in basketball (earning all-league) and was the all-purpose player of the year in the league for football. Not that there weren’t other good athletes. Kentwood’s Darius LuBom was all-league in football and then led the basketball team to the 4A state title as a two-time league MVP. Hazen’s Joe Tryon committed to UW for football and Kennedy’s Jared Thurber was a standout in football, basketball and baseball.

Hazen – Joe Tryon

Kennedy Catholic – Jared Thurber

Kentlake – Niklas Henning

Kentridge – JaQuan Dubose

Kentwood – Darius LuBom

Tahoma – Josh Smith

4A NPSL — OLYMPIC

4A NPSL Olympic athlete of the year: Gabe Togia, Federal Way — The Gonzaga baseball commit as a catcher was also Federal Way’s quarterback in the Fall. He tops a league that included baseball MVP Alex McBee of Auburn Mountainview, Auburn Riverside’s Andy Starkel (a standout kicker in football and goalkeeper in soccer), state track champion Kemuel Santana of Decatur, WSU baseball commit Mason De La Cruz of Jefferson and state soccer champion Austin Stafford of Beamer.

Auburn – Bryan Thornquist

Auburn Mountainview – Alex McBee

Auburn Riverside – Andy Starkel

Decatur – Kemuel Santana

Enumclaw – Jacob Revell

Thomas Jefferson – Mason De La Cruz

Todd Beamer – Austin Stafford

4A SPSL

4A SPSL athlete of the year: Connor Wedington, Sumner — What a league this was. Outstanding athletes at every school including Graham-Kapowsin’s U.S. Army All-American lineman Foster Sarell and two TNT All-Area players of the year (Wedington, football; Puyallup’s Michael Spellacy, baseball). Wedington, a Stanford football signee, is the first Sumner student-athlete to play football for an FBS school since the 1960s. He also qualified for state track in the 100 and 4x100 relay, has a 3.83 GPA and has been involved in his community, speaking at the elementary school and being a Spart Crew Leader. He’ll be joined at Stanford by Sarell. Bellarmine’s Christian Moore and Emerald Ridge’s Andrew Boston were standout football and basketball players; Curtis’ Calhoun Helmberger won a state wrestling title and was a standout in football and track; Olympia’s Scott Gunther started in football and baseball; South Kitsap’s Nolan Van Amen won five individual state titles (three in discus, two in shot put); and Rogers’ Omarei Gregory won the state triple jump title.

Bellarmine Prep – Christian Moore

Curtis – Calhoun Helmberger

Emerald Ridge – Andrew Boston

Graham-Kapowsin – Foster Sarell

Olympia – Scott Gunther

Puyallup – Michael Spellacy

Rogers – Omarei Gregory

South Kitsap – Nolan Van Amen

3A PIERCE COUNTY LEAGUE

Lui Kit Wong lwong@thenewstribune.com

3A PCL athlete of the year: Caleb Davis, Bonney Lake — Eastern Washington football signee was the 3A PCL MVP as an offensive lineman, defensive lineman and punter in football and reached state in shot put and discus during track and field season. Bethel’s Dante Springsteen capped his wrestling season with a state title, Lincoln’s William Willsey competed in football, wrestling and baseball.

Bethel – Dante Springsteen

Lakes – Dedrian Milligan

Lincoln – William Willsey

Mount Tahoma – Jalil Massey

Spanaway Lake – Freddie Green

Stadium – Blake Wilcox

Wilson – Elijah Jones

3A SOUTH SOUND CONFERENCE

Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com

3A SSC athlete of the year: Brandon Thompson, Yelm — First-team all-league in football and second-team all-league in baseball. Thompson also had a 3.69 GPA. Gig Harbor’s Alex Emery was a starting center and snapped every play for three years on three state-bound football teams. He also had a 3.9 GPA.

Capital – Tanner Johnson

Central Kitsap – DeAndre Sincere

Gig Harbor – Alex Emery

North Thurston – Tommy Johnson

Peninsula – Michael Campigotto

Shelton – Kyle Kimball

Timberline – Parker Risk

2A SPSL — MOUNTAIN

Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com

2A SPSL Mountain athlete of the year: Wesley Nixon, Fife— An All-Area football and baseball player for Fife also tried out for the swim team thisyear, was the ASB activities coordinator and had 3.68 GPA. Headed to PLU. He just edges Franklin Pierce’s Willie Patterson, who was the 2A SPSL Mountain MVP in football and also reached state in track and field.

Franklin Pierce – Willie Patterson

Lindbergh – Derek Anderson

Washington – DeAndre Williams

White River – Ryan Lusk

2A SPSL — SOUND

2A SPSL Sound athlete of the year — Marques Hampton Jr., Steilacoom — He’s heading to Eastern Washington University for football, but also did basketball and track and field. Set Steilacoom’s school record for receiving yards as a junior (1,102). Eatonville’s Brooks Moeller was all-league in football, basketball and baseball and River Ridge’s Josh Braverman won state track titles in the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles.

Clover Park – Joseph Claypoole

Eatonville – Brooks Moeller

Highline – Benji Box

Orting – Austin Spader

River Ridge – Josh Braverman

Tyee – Habib Barry

OTHERS

Tumwater – Cade Otton

Black Hills – Kyler Nygren

Cascade Christian – Tyler Fox

Charles Wright – Nick Iregui

Northwest Christian – Luke Schilter

Pope John Paul II – Hieu Vu

Life Christian – Luke Lovelady

Tacoma Baptist – Noah Leaman

Vashon Island – Bryce Hoisington