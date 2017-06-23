Sinnes no longer Fife’s girls basketball coach; he takes over boys program at Auburn Mountainview

Matt Sinnes has left Fife High School to become the next boys basketball coach at Auburn Mountainview.
Sinnes was the 2014-15 2A SPSL coach of the year in his first season as the girls basketball coach at Fife.
“I have been extremely blessed during my tenure with the Lady Trojan program and I am thankful for all of the players I’ve coached as well as the coaches I’ve worked alongside during my time at Fife,” Sinnes wrote in a note posted to social media. “I firmly believe that I am leaving the program in a better position than I found it and I am extremely proud of the progress that was made over the last three years.”
He takes over at AMV for Thomas Ostrander, who was 48-18 in four years there and led the school to its lone state tournament appearance in school history in 2016, losing to eventual state champion Rainier Beach in the regional round. Ostrander stepped down to take over as Auburn Mountainview’s assistant principal.
Sinnes has coaching blood in him. His father, Lee Sinnes, is in Pacific Lutheran University’s hall of fame as a player, and he’s in the state high school coaches association hall of fame for his 37-year coaching career, which included 24 years as a head coach. Most of that was at Port Angeles, where Matt Sinnes went to high school and played for his father.
Matt Sinnes played basketball at the College of Redlands in California and then three years at PLU. He later was an assistant boys basketball coach at Graham-Kapowsin and then an assistant boys coach at Puyallup before taking over as the girls coach at Fife.
“We are excited to work with Matt as his experience and program philosophy absolutely align with the vision of educational-based athletics we have for the AMHS athletic program,” Auburn Mountainview athletic director Chris Carr said in a release. “We are supremely confident that he will be able to build on the strong program already established at AMHS, and continue creating great young men of character and integrity on and off the court.”
Said Sinnes: “I am excited for the opportunity to be named the boys basketball coach at Auburn Mountainview High School. I look forward to competing in the NPSL and putting a product on the floor that our school and fans can be proud of.”
