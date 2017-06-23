Former Tumwater High School football coach Sid Otton will be inducted into the WIAA hall of fame next spring.
High School Sports

June 23, 2017 4:08 PM

Otton headlines next class of WIAA hall of fame inductees

By Lauren Smith

lsmith@theolympian.com

Sid Otton is on his way to the hall of fame — again.

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association announced Friday that Otton will be inducted into the hall of fame as part of the 2017 class next spring.

Following his 49-year career coaching high school football in Washington — including the past 43 seasons at Tumwater High School — Otton retired last fall as the winningest high school football coach in state history.

He had a career record of 394-131, made 27 playoff appearances and won six state titles — the past five at Tumwater.

Otton started his high school coaching career at Coupeville in 1967 and won his first state title (as voted by the Associated Press) with Colfax in 1971.

He was inducted into the Washington State Football Coaches Association hall of fame in 1996. He received the American Football Coaches Association’s National Power of Influence Award in 2006, and was named the coach of the year by the Seahawks in December.

Otton headlines an eight-member class that also includes basketball coach Al Hairston (Garfield, Kent-Meridian, O’Dea) and baseball coach Don Freeman (Prairie, Heritage).

Cheryl (Byers) Schauble who ran track and field at Pullman, and Duke Washington, who played football at Pasco, will be inducted as athletes.

Educators Ron Jones (fine arts) and Dele Gunnerson (administrator/contributor), and contributor Craig Smith, who covered high school sports for The Seattle Times, are the other three inductees.

“These inductees are a great mix of individuals who have impacted the WIAA and high school athletics around the state in unique ways,” WIAA Executive Director Mike Colbrese said in the release. “The recognition is much deserved for each member of this class.”

