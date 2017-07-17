Auburn Mountainview’s Talan Alfrey commits to BYU football

Auburn Mountainview High School’s Talan Alfrey announced Monday that he has verbally committed to play football at BYU.
But at what position?
The class of 2018 product said safety, but he’s also been a standout quarterback, wide receiver and punter for the Lions as he enters his senior year.
BYU will get an athlete. Alfrey was also an all-league selection for AMV’s boys basketball team and qualified for the state track and field championships in three events — long jump, triple jump and the 4x100 relay.
Alfrey said in his Twitter announcement that he will spend two years on an Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS) mission.
For AMV, Alfrey threw for 1,051 yards this past season, ran for 581 and had 221 receiving yards. He doubled as a standout defensive player, leading the Lions with 61 solo tackles. And on special teams he pinned opponents inside their own 20 nine times.
He was a first-team TNT All-Area selection.
Here are his junior season highlights:
