Best girls golf coach in America? Bellarmine’s Mark Bender earns top honor

The best girls golf coach in America?
It’s hard to argue against Bellarmine Prep’s Mark Bender.
Bender was selected as the girls golf coach of the year by the National High School Coaches Association after leading the Lions to a WIAA state-record eighth consecutive state team title this past spring.
It is the first time the NHSCA has selected a golf coach of the year from Washington.
If you also count Bender earning the USA Today girls golf coach of the year last season, then he’s a two-time national coach of the year.
Bender coached Bellarmine to a state title in 2003 before stepping away from coaching for four years. He came back in 2008 and Bellarmine has won every 4A state girls golf title since 2010.
The Lions set the record for most consecutive state titles with their seventh in a row last year. Then added one more to the streak in May.
This was the sixth year in a row that Bellarmine’s top six golfers all placed in the top 40 at the state championships, except this was the first year that the Lions had eight golfers in the top 40.
Previously teams were allowed no more than six golfers to take to state, but a WIAA rule change allowed for more individual qualifiers on top of that if they scored well enough in their district tournament. It was a rule Bender had been begging for so he didn’t have to leave golfers home who would have been state qualifiers at any other school.
Bellarmine Prep has won 11 state girls golf titles total. That is more than twice as many as the next closes school (Ferris, five).
TJ Cotterill: 253-597-8677
@TJCotterill
Comments