Bonney Lake’s Brandon Kaylor wins national wrestling title

Bonney Lake's Brandon Kaylor reacts after defeating Mt. Spokane's Blake Haney in the 3A 113 pound championship match at Mat Classic XXIX at the Tacoma Dome in February. Kaylor then, on Saturday, won the 113-pound championship of the Junior Greco-Roman Nationals in Fargo, North Dakota, after also reaching the finals of the Junior Freestyle Nationals on Tuesday. Joshua Bessex jbessex@gateline.com