Four local HS players will showcase in front of MLB scouts at Area Code Games

Some of the top prep baseball players in the state are from the South Sound.
At least, that’s what officials from the Area Code Games seem to think. Included on this year’s Kansas City Royals roster are Kentridge’s Kody Darcy, South Kitsap’s Dustin Garcia, Sumner’s Jake Gehri and Bonney Lake’s Matthew Gretler.
They’ll play for free on the Northwest team for five days in Long Beach, California from Aug. 6-10 among about 220 of the best high school baseball players in the country to be dissected by collegiate and professional baseball scouts. Scouts from all 30 MLB teams and the Major League Scouting Bureau will be in attendance.
Eight teams make up the Area Code games and are named after professional teams — the Royals (Northwest), Oakland Athletics (Northern California), Texas Rangers (Texas and Louisiana), Cincinnati Reds (Four Corners and Hawaii), Chicago White Sox (Midwest region), Milwaukee Brewers (Southern California), New York Yankees (Northeast region) and the Washington Nationals (Southeast region and Virginia).
The Royals’ team’s general manager is Royals Area Scouting Supervisor Joe Ross, a former WSU and UW coach and Mariners scout.
Here are the Northwest team’s coaches:
▪ Brewers scout Shawn Whalen;
▪ Phillies scouts Rick Jacques and Hilton Richardson
▪ Royals scouts Josh Hallgren and Rich Amaral (a former Mariners utilityman)
▪ Mariners scout Alex Ross
▪ Diamondbacks scout Robert Cummings
▪ Padres scout Justin Baughman
▪ Cardinals scout Mauricio Rubio.
And here’s a little more information on each of the South Sound players heading to California:
Bonney Lake’s Matthew Gretler, an Oregon State commit, was a TNT All-Area middle infielder as a junior this past season and earned the 3A Pierce County League’s MVP award. He led the Panthers in hits (32), average (.464) and home runs (seven). He also had 23 RBIs as a leadoff hitter, eight doubles (secomd-most on the team) and two triples.
Sumner’s Jake Gehri, who is committed to Yale, was a TNT second-team All-Area catcher. He led the team in RBIs (28) and home runs (four) and was tied for the team lead in doubles (8). He batted .329 (28-for-85).
Kentridge’s Kody Darcy was a TNT second-team middle-infield pick. He led the Chargers in hits (30) and was tied for the team lead in doubles (eight). He hit .429 (30-for-70) with 12 RBIs and 21 runs scored.
South Kitsap’s Dustin Garcia is a two-time all-league outfielder (this year in the 4A SPSL, last year in the 4A Narrows). He batted .417 this past season with six doubles, a triple, a home run, 10 runs and 10 RBIs.
Here’s the full Royals team roster:
General manager: Joe Ross
Coaches: Shawn Whalen, Rick Jacques, Josh Hallgren, Alex Ross, Rich Amaral, Rob Cummings, Justin Baughman, Mauricio Rubio, Hilton Richardson
NAME
POS
YEAR
SCHOOL
STATE
Tyler Best
SS/3B
2018
Eagle
Idaho
Koby Blunt
OF
2018
Clarkston
Washington
Carter Booth
OF
2018
Jackson
Washington
Corbin Carroll
OF
2019
Lakeside of Seattle
Washington
Damon Casetta-Stubbs
RHP
2018
King’s Way Christian
Washington
Ethan Christianson
LHP
2018
Rocky Mountain
Idaho
Kody Darcy
SS/2B
2018
Kentridge
Washington
Tate Dearing
RHP
2018
Earl Marriott Secondary
British Columbia
Jake Dukart
SS/3B
2018
Lake Oswego
Oregon
Dustin Garcia
OF
2018
South Kitsap
Washington
Henry Gargus
1B
2019
A.C. Davis
Washington
Jake Gehri
C
2018
Sumner
Washington
Matthew Gretler
2B
2018
Bonney Lake
Washington
Alex Guerrero
C
2018
Eagle
Idaho
Trevin Hope
RHP
2018
Lynden
Washington
Samuel Lauderdale
LHP
2018
King’s Way Christian
Washington
Damiano Palmegiani
3B
2018
Vauxhail
Alberta, Canada
Logan Petet
LHP
2018
Centennial
Idaho
Jacob Pfennigs
RHP
2018
Post Falls
Idaho
David Rhodes
RHP
2018
Langley
British Columbia
Carter Sakamoto
C
2018
Westview
Oregon
Jayson Schroeder
RHP
2018
Juanita
Washington
Alex Shanks
OF
2018
Mercer Island
Washington
Andrew Walling
1B/LHP
2018
R.A. Long
Washington
Willie Weiss
3B/RHP
2018
Westview
Oregon
Brandon White
RHP
2018
W.F. West
Washington
