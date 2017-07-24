Bonney Lake shortstop Matthew Gretler, right, raises his batting helmet as he crosses home plate following his two-run blast to dead centerfield that iced a 7-0 win over Spanaway Lake. Photo taken in Bonney Lake on Friday, April 28, 2017.
Bonney Lake shortstop Matthew Gretler, right, raises his batting helmet as he crosses home plate following his two-run blast to dead centerfield that iced a 7-0 win over Spanaway Lake. Photo taken in Bonney Lake on Friday, April 28, 2017. Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com
Bonney Lake shortstop Matthew Gretler, right, raises his batting helmet as he crosses home plate following his two-run blast to dead centerfield that iced a 7-0 win over Spanaway Lake. Photo taken in Bonney Lake on Friday, April 28, 2017. Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com

High School Sports

July 24, 2017 10:49 AM

Four local HS players will showcase in front of MLB scouts at Area Code Games

By TJ Cotterill

tcotterill@thenewstribune.com

Some of the top prep baseball players in the state are from the South Sound.

At least, that’s what officials from the Area Code Games seem to think. Included on this year’s Kansas City Royals roster are Kentridge’s Kody Darcy, South Kitsap’s Dustin Garcia, Sumner’s Jake Gehri and Bonney Lake’s Matthew Gretler.

They’ll play for free on the Northwest team for five days in Long Beach, California from Aug. 6-10 among about 220 of the best high school baseball players in the country to be dissected by collegiate and professional baseball scouts. Scouts from all 30 MLB teams and the Major League Scouting Bureau will be in attendance.

Eight teams make up the Area Code games and are named after professional teams — the Royals (Northwest), Oakland Athletics (Northern California), Texas Rangers (Texas and Louisiana), Cincinnati Reds (Four Corners and Hawaii), Chicago White Sox (Midwest region), Milwaukee Brewers (Southern California), New York Yankees (Northeast region) and the Washington Nationals (Southeast region and Virginia).

The Royals’ team’s general manager is Royals Area Scouting Supervisor Joe Ross, a former WSU and UW coach and Mariners scout.

Here are the Northwest team’s coaches:

▪  Brewers scout Shawn Whalen;

▪  Phillies scouts Rick Jacques and Hilton Richardson

▪  Royals scouts Josh Hallgren and Rich Amaral (a former Mariners utilityman)

▪  Mariners scout Alex Ross

▪  Diamondbacks scout Robert Cummings

▪  Padres scout Justin Baughman

▪  Cardinals scout Mauricio Rubio.

And here’s a little more information on each of the South Sound players heading to California:

hs_baseballprev_0326+0026
One of local high school baseball's three most talented catchers: Sumner's Jake Gehri (junior with offers from WSU, Yale, Columbia, Penn). March 26, 2017.
Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com

Bonney Lake’s Matthew Gretler, an Oregon State commit, was a TNT All-Area middle infielder as a junior this past season and earned the 3A Pierce County League’s MVP award. He led the Panthers in hits (32), average (.464) and home runs (seven). He also had 23 RBIs as a leadoff hitter, eight doubles (secomd-most on the team) and two triples.

Sumner’s Jake Gehri, who is committed to Yale, was a TNT second-team All-Area catcher. He led the team in RBIs (28) and home runs (four) and was tied for the team lead in doubles (8). He batted .329 (28-for-85).

Kentridge’s Kody Darcy was a TNT second-team middle-infield pick. He led the Chargers in hits (30) and was tied for the team lead in doubles (eight). He hit .429 (30-for-70) with 12 RBIs and 21 runs scored.

South Kitsap’s Dustin Garcia is a two-time all-league outfielder (this year in the 4A SPSL, last year in the 4A Narrows). He batted .417 this past season with six doubles, a triple, a home run, 10 runs and 10 RBIs.

Here’s the full Royals team roster:

General manager: Joe Ross

Coaches: Shawn Whalen, Rick Jacques, Josh Hallgren, Alex Ross, Rich Amaral, Rob Cummings, Justin Baughman, Mauricio Rubio, Hilton Richardson

NAME

POS

YEAR

SCHOOL

STATE

Tyler Best

SS/3B

2018

Eagle

Idaho

Koby Blunt

OF

2018

Clarkston

Washington

Carter Booth

OF

2018

Jackson

Washington

Corbin Carroll

OF

2019

Lakeside of Seattle

Washington

Damon Casetta-Stubbs

RHP

2018

King’s Way Christian

Washington

Ethan Christianson

LHP

2018

Rocky Mountain

Idaho

Kody Darcy

SS/2B

2018

Kentridge

Washington

Tate Dearing

RHP

2018

Earl Marriott Secondary

British Columbia

Jake Dukart

SS/3B

2018

Lake Oswego

Oregon

Dustin Garcia

OF

2018

South Kitsap

Washington

Henry Gargus

1B

2019

A.C. Davis

Washington

Jake Gehri

C

2018

Sumner

Washington

Matthew Gretler

2B

2018

Bonney Lake

Washington

Alex Guerrero

C

2018

Eagle

Idaho

Trevin Hope

RHP

2018

Lynden

Washington

Samuel Lauderdale

LHP

2018

King’s Way Christian

Washington

Damiano Palmegiani

3B

2018

Vauxhail

Alberta, Canada

Logan Petet

LHP

2018

Centennial

Idaho

Jacob Pfennigs

RHP

2018

Post Falls

Idaho

David Rhodes

RHP

2018

Langley

British Columbia

Carter Sakamoto

C

2018

Westview

Oregon

Jayson Schroeder

RHP

2018

Juanita

Washington

Alex Shanks

OF

2018

Mercer Island

Washington

Andrew Walling

1B/LHP

2018

R.A. Long

Washington

Willie Weiss

3B/RHP

2018

Westview

Oregon

Brandon White

RHP

2018

W.F. West

Washington

TJ Cotterill: 253-597-8677

@TJCotterill

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

TNT roundtable: Coaches, private trainer discuss future of football

TNT roundtable: Coaches, private trainer discuss future of football 73:36

TNT roundtable: Coaches, private trainer discuss future of football
Auburn Mountainview's Talan Alfrey ends big junior year with BYU commitment 0:34

Auburn Mountainview's Talan Alfrey ends big junior year with BYU commitment
Isaiah Thomas comes home to Tacoma for Zeke-End tournament 1:30

Isaiah Thomas comes home to Tacoma for Zeke-End tournament

View More Video