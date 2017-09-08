High school football scores for Week 2 in the South Sound

prepHigh school football scores from around the South Sound and beyond:
Friday
Archbishop Murphy 54, Blanchet 7
Arlington 54, Lake Stevens 28
Auburn 35, Tahoma 33
Auburn Riverside 35, Kent Meridian 0
Bellarmine Prep 30, Lakes 6
Bellevue 34, Garfield 16
Bethel 42, North Thurston 14
Black Hills 22, Capital 20
Bothell 35, Mount Si 14
Bremerton 34, Wilson 24
Camas 34, Sherwood, Ore. 12
Cascade (Everett) 46, Everett 0
Cascade (Leavenworth) 17, Stanfield, Ore. 14, OT
Cashmere 51, Sultan 0
Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 55, Vashon Island 7
Centralia 26, Mark Morris 6
Chiawana 30, West Valley (Yakima) 12
Clover Park 27, Renton 22
Concrete 45, Friday Harbor 16
Coupeville 40, LaConner 6
Dalles-Wahtonka, Ore. 34, Fort Vancouver 0
Decatur 21, Chief Sealth 19
Deer Park 34, St. Maries, Idaho 0
Eastside Catholic 48, Skyview 21
Eatonville 42, Highline 6
Edmonds-Woodway 38, Kentwood 28
Elma 35, Columbia (White Salmon) 34
Enumclaw 49, Kentlake 17
Ferndale 19, Lynden 16
Fife 28, Washington 14
Forks 54, King’s Way Christian School 21
Foss 28, Franklin Pierce 7
Gig Harbor 34, Spanaway Lake 33
Glacier Peak 28, Snohomish 14
Gonzaga Prep 38, Bellarmine, Calif. 19
Graham-Kapowsin 56, Curtis 23
Grandview 49, River View 17
Grandview, Colo. 34, Legacy 0
Heritage 34, Evergreen (Vancouver) 7
Hockinson 42, Prairie 6
Hoquiam 14, Aberdeen 12
Hudson’s Bay 34, Rochester 7
Ingraham 36, West Seattle 14
Interlake 46, Sammamish 12
Issaquah 49, Inglemoor 7
Kalani, Hawaii 19, Mount Tahoma 9
Kamiakin 49, Lewis and Clark 13
Kelso 48, R.A. Long 21
Kennewick 45, Cleveland 6
Lake Washington 34, Stanwood 14
Lakeside 44, King’s 39
Liberty 34, Mercer Island 19
Lincoln 49, Auburn Mountainview 14
LordTweedsmuir, British Columbia 47, Lakewood 28
Lummi 28, Neah Bay 0
Mariner 35, Marysville-Getchell 6
Marysville-Pilchuck 42, Lynnwood 0
Meridian 50, Blaine 44
Monroe 36, Sedro-Woolley 7
Montesano 41, Sequim 6
Moses Lake 31, Hanford 7
Mount Baker 56, Kelowna, British Columbia 14
Mount Vernon 17, Burlington-Edison 6
Naselle 50, Rainier Christian 8
Nooksack Valley 56, Granite Falls 34
North Kitsap 25, Central Kitsap 14
North Mason 28, Klahowya 20
O’Dea 42, Shelton 0
Oak Harbor 48, Kamiak 14
Olympia 28, Rogers 14
Olympic 33, Bainbridge 26
Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 20, Morton/White Pass 0
Peninsula 41, Stadium 38
Port Angeles 27, Port Townsend 13
Puyallup 41, Emerald Ridge 13
Rainier 27, Raymond 0
Rainier Beach 54, Hazen 16
Richland 56, Wenatchee 8
Roosevelt 31, Ballard 26
Sammamish 46, Interlake 12
Seattle Prep 34, Nathan Hale 6
Shorecrest 58, Kingston 6
Skyline 27, Newport-Bellevue 17
Steilacoom 12, River Ridge 6
Sumner 55, South Kitsap 6
Sunnyside 28, Southridge 20
Tenino 20, Bellevue Christian 7
Timberline 35, Bonney Lake 12
Todd Beamer 28, Mt. Rainier 20
Toledo 35, Ilwaco 7
Tri-Cities Prep 42, Lyle-Klickitat-Wishram 8
Tualatin, Ore. 53, Battle Ground 0
Tumwater 56, Columbia River 6
Union 26, Mountain View 21
W. F. West 33, Ridgefield 13
Wahkiakum 34, Ocosta 7
Washougal 41, Castle Rock 14
White River 44, Lindbergh 0
Woodland 35, La Center 28
Yelm 32, Jefferson 13
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Almira/Coulee-Hartline vs. Cusick, ppd. to Sep 10th.
Cheney vs. North Central, ccd.
Clarkston vs. Grangeville, Idaho, ppd. to Sep 9th.
Coeur d’Alene, Idaho vs. Mead, ppd. to Sep 10th.
Colville vs. West Valley (Spokane), ppd. to Sep 10th.
East Valley (Spokane) vs. Lakeland, Idaho, ppd. to Sep 9th.
Ferris vs. Ralston Valley, Colo., ccd.
Garfield-Palouse vs. Odessa-Harrington, ccd.
Joseph, Ore. vs. Sunnyside Christian, ccd.
Lake City, Idaho vs. Central Valley, ccd.
Okanogan vs. Newport, ccd.
Priest River, Idaho vs. Medical Lake, ppd. to Sep 10th.
Republic vs. Touchet, ccd.
Riverside vs. Bonners Ferry, Idaho, ppd. to Sep 9th.
Rogers (Spokane) vs. Pullman, ccd.
Sandpoint, Idaho vs. Mt. Spokane, ppd. to Sep 9th.
Shadle Park vs. Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls), ccd.
Springdale vs. Northwest Christian (Colbert), ppd. to Sep 9th.
Tekoa/Rosalia vs. Pateros, ccd.
University vs. Post Falls, Idaho, ppd. to Sep 9th.
Wellpinit vs. Northport, ppd. to Sep 10th.
Wilbur-Creston vs. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague, ppd. to Sep 12th.
