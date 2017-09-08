The Lakes High School Lancers football team warms up before the game against Bellarmine Prep at Harry Lang Stadium in Lakewood, September 8, 2017.
High School Sports

High school football scores for Week 2 in the South Sound

Staff report

September 08, 2017 6:19 PM

prepHigh school football scores from around the South Sound and beyond:

Friday

Archbishop Murphy 54, Blanchet 7

Arlington 54, Lake Stevens 28

Auburn 35, Tahoma 33

Auburn Riverside 35, Kent Meridian 0

Bellarmine Prep 30, Lakes 6

Bellevue 34, Garfield 16

Bethel 42, North Thurston 14

Black Hills 22, Capital 20

Bothell 35, Mount Si 14

Bremerton 34, Wilson 24

Camas 34, Sherwood, Ore. 12

Cascade (Everett) 46, Everett 0

Cascade (Leavenworth) 17, Stanfield, Ore. 14, OT

Cashmere 51, Sultan 0

Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 55, Vashon Island 7

Centralia 26, Mark Morris 6

Chiawana 30, West Valley (Yakima) 12

Clover Park 27, Renton 22

Concrete 45, Friday Harbor 16

Coupeville 40, LaConner 6

Dalles-Wahtonka, Ore. 34, Fort Vancouver 0

Decatur 21, Chief Sealth 19

Deer Park 34, St. Maries, Idaho 0

Eastside Catholic 48, Skyview 21

Eatonville 42, Highline 6

Edmonds-Woodway 38, Kentwood 28

Elma 35, Columbia (White Salmon) 34

Enumclaw 49, Kentlake 17

Ferndale 19, Lynden 16

Fife 28, Washington 14

Forks 54, King’s Way Christian School 21

Foss 28, Franklin Pierce 7

Gig Harbor 34, Spanaway Lake 33

Glacier Peak 28, Snohomish 14

Gonzaga Prep 38, Bellarmine, Calif. 19

Graham-Kapowsin 56, Curtis 23

Grandview 49, River View 17

Grandview, Colo. 34, Legacy 0

Heritage 34, Evergreen (Vancouver) 7

Hockinson 42, Prairie 6

Hoquiam 14, Aberdeen 12

Hudson’s Bay 34, Rochester 7

Ingraham 36, West Seattle 14

Interlake 46, Sammamish 12

Issaquah 49, Inglemoor 7

Kalani, Hawaii 19, Mount Tahoma 9

Kamiakin 49, Lewis and Clark 13

Kelso 48, R.A. Long 21

Kennewick 45, Cleveland 6

Lake Washington 34, Stanwood 14

Lakeside 44, King’s 39

Liberty 34, Mercer Island 19

Lincoln 49, Auburn Mountainview 14

LordTweedsmuir, British Columbia 47, Lakewood 28

Lummi 28, Neah Bay 0

Mariner 35, Marysville-Getchell 6

Marysville-Pilchuck 42, Lynnwood 0

Meridian 50, Blaine 44

Monroe 36, Sedro-Woolley 7

Montesano 41, Sequim 6

Moses Lake 31, Hanford 7

Mount Baker 56, Kelowna, British Columbia 14

Mount Vernon 17, Burlington-Edison 6

Naselle 50, Rainier Christian 8

Nooksack Valley 56, Granite Falls 34

North Kitsap 25, Central Kitsap 14

North Mason 28, Klahowya 20

O’Dea 42, Shelton 0

Oak Harbor 48, Kamiak 14

Olympia 28, Rogers 14

Olympic 33, Bainbridge 26

Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 20, Morton/White Pass 0

Peninsula 41, Stadium 38

Port Angeles 27, Port Townsend 13

Puyallup 41, Emerald Ridge 13

Rainier 27, Raymond 0

Rainier Beach 54, Hazen 16

Richland 56, Wenatchee 8

Roosevelt 31, Ballard 26

Sammamish 46, Interlake 12

Seattle Prep 34, Nathan Hale 6

Shorecrest 58, Kingston 6

Skyline 27, Newport-Bellevue 17

Steilacoom 12, River Ridge 6

Sumner 55, South Kitsap 6

Sunnyside 28, Southridge 20

Tenino 20, Bellevue Christian 7

Timberline 35, Bonney Lake 12

Todd Beamer 28, Mt. Rainier 20

Toledo 35, Ilwaco 7

Tri-Cities Prep 42, Lyle-Klickitat-Wishram 8

Tualatin, Ore. 53, Battle Ground 0

Tumwater 56, Columbia River 6

Union 26, Mountain View 21

W. F. West 33, Ridgefield 13

Wahkiakum 34, Ocosta 7

Washougal 41, Castle Rock 14

White River 44, Lindbergh 0

Woodland 35, La Center 28

Yelm 32, Jefferson 13

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Almira/Coulee-Hartline vs. Cusick, ppd. to Sep 10th.

Cheney vs. North Central, ccd.

Clarkston vs. Grangeville, Idaho, ppd. to Sep 9th.

Coeur d’Alene, Idaho vs. Mead, ppd. to Sep 10th.

Colville vs. West Valley (Spokane), ppd. to Sep 10th.

East Valley (Spokane) vs. Lakeland, Idaho, ppd. to Sep 9th.

Ferris vs. Ralston Valley, Colo., ccd.

Garfield-Palouse vs. Odessa-Harrington, ccd.

Joseph, Ore. vs. Sunnyside Christian, ccd.

Lake City, Idaho vs. Central Valley, ccd.

Okanogan vs. Newport, ccd.

Priest River, Idaho vs. Medical Lake, ppd. to Sep 10th.

Republic vs. Touchet, ccd.

Riverside vs. Bonners Ferry, Idaho, ppd. to Sep 9th.

Rogers (Spokane) vs. Pullman, ccd.

Sandpoint, Idaho vs. Mt. Spokane, ppd. to Sep 9th.

Shadle Park vs. Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls), ccd.

Springdale vs. Northwest Christian (Colbert), ppd. to Sep 9th.

Tekoa/Rosalia vs. Pateros, ccd.

University vs. Post Falls, Idaho, ppd. to Sep 9th.

Wellpinit vs. Northport, ppd. to Sep 10th.

Wilbur-Creston vs. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague, ppd. to Sep 12th.

