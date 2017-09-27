Play call of the week: Washington gets some Martin Mendiola magic with 2 seconds to play

WASHINGTON 24, FOSTER 21
Play: 80 Ladder
Set: Trips Right
Down and distance: Third-and-10 at Foster’s 30
Time remaining: 15 seconds
Score at the time: Foster, 21-18
What happened: The drive started at Washington’s 24 with 1:12 on the clock after Foster took a 20-18 lead behind state rushing leader Blessing Leiato’s third touchdown (285 rushing yards for the night). And all of Washington’s 18-0 lead was gone. But Patriots quarterback Martin Mendiola completed three passes and scrambled for 33 yards to get them to the 30 with 15 seconds to play. Then, the magic. Mendiola rolled out and found Jay Bouie up the right sideline for what would be the game-winning touchdown. Mendiola finished 12 of 22 for 182 yards and he ran 10 times for 55 yards and two scores.
