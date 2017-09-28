Prep roundup: Isaiah Shin cruises in top singles match as Auburn Riverside edges Enumclaw

TENNIS
Top Performer: Isaiah Shin, Auburn Riverside
Won No. 1 singles match 6-0, 6-1 in 4-1 win over Enumclaw
Peninsula 4, South Kitsap 1: The Seahawks won over the Wolves with some young players showing promise in what was a first match for several of them.
“We actually had two ninth graders play their very first matches and win — Keyvyn Rogers and Matthew Mehlert,” Peninsula coach Cheri Ausboe said, speaking of his No. 2 singles player (Mehlert) and No. 3 doubles.
Rogers and Jacob Buursma won in the No. 3 doubles 6-4, 6-1 and Mehlert won in No. 2 singles, 6-2, 6-3. They weren’t the only exciting matches of the night for Peninsula however as Peter Murphy and Gabe Krisnadasan had a come from behind win in the No. 2 doubles.
“It was pretty intense,” Ausboe said. “After losing the first set 6-0 they just picked up their momentum. The rest of the team cheered them on and they came back.”
Quinlan Rogers took the No. 1 singles match, 6-2, 6-1, against South Kitsap’s Ben Staudenraus.
Auburn Riverside 4, Enumclaw 1: It was all Ravens all day as they won big over the Horents behind a strong performance by Isaiah Shin.
Shin won the No. 1 singles match in straight sets only giving up a single game to win, 6-0, 6-1.
Following suit in the No. 2 singles was Tommy Nelson who won 6-2, 6-0 as well as Colby Tong and Calvin Park who won the No. 1 doubles 6-0, 6-1.
Auburn Moutainview 3, Auburn 2: The Lions secured a narrow win over the Trojans as it was a back and forth battle in the doubles matches that made it so close.
The Lions swept both singles matches handily with Nate Weeldreyer winning the No. 1 singles match 6-0, 6-2 and Juan Gonzalez-Hayes winning the No. 2 singles match 6-1, 6-2.
However, the Trojans won the top two doubles matches which put the pressure on the No. 3 doubles team of Rylee Daughtery and Dhevin Pearson who edged a close match 6-4, 6-4 to seal the win for the Lions.
VOLLEYBALL
Top Performer: Sarah Fohn, Orting
15 assists, 4 kills, and 2 aces in 3-0 win over Renton
Orting 3, Renton 0: The Cardinals soared over Renton as they swept in three sets 25-15, 25-11, and 25-7.
Helping to lead the way was Angelea Moreno who had five kills and three aces along with Sarah Fohn who had 15 assists, four kills and two aces and Chloe Rushmeier had six aces.
Orting (6-0) is the only undefeated team in the 2A SPSL Sound, sitting comfortably atop the standings.
Wilson 3, Stadium 0: The Rams were victorious over the Tigers with all around team play helping to give them the edge and the decisive win in three sets 25-19, 25-19, 25-22.
Ciarra Judson had a team high 21 assists and Ella Dorsey had a team high eight kills.
Steilacoom 3, Highline 0: The Sentinels fended off the Pirates.
Highline made it close in the first set before Steilacoom won, 25-23. The Sentinels cruised from there, winning 25-16, 25-15. Rachel Brown had 15 digs and two aces for Steilacoom and Saisha Morales had 13 digs and six kills.
Life Christian 3, Chief Leschi 0: Susan Hurdelbrink had a match-high 15 kills as the Eagles rolled past Chief Leschi, 25-4, 25-5, 25-9.
Comments