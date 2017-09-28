Week 5: High school football games to watch, predictions

4A NPSL OLYMPIC
TODD BEAMER TITANS (4-0) VS. NO. 8 AUBURN RIVERSIDE RAVENS (4-0)
7 p.m. Friday at Auburn Memorial Stadium
About the Titans: Five sophomores and a freshman on defense, top running back Billy Vann injured … it hasn’t always looked pretty but here Beamer is again unbeaten and vying for a league title. That’s because it has 12 takeaways and zero turnovers so far and Colin McKay (196 all-purpose yards last week, kick return TD, punt return TD) leads the NPSL in scoring (11 TDs, two 2-point conversions). One of those sophomores is safety Alex Rogers, who had interceptions last week against Federal Way. Vann is expected to return this week.
About the Ravens: There’s a fresh confidence to this team. A dynamic rushing attack with QB Tiano Malietufa (31-for-56, 538 yards, 7 TDs; 42 carries, 449 yards, 3 TDs) and RB Sam Braboy (55 carries, 477 yards, 6 TDs). A physical defensive line led by top recruit Justus Legg (22 tackles, 3 sacks) and Trendae Umi-Tuato’o (14 tackles, 2 sacks). And two speedy receivers/defensive backs in Air Force commit Isaiah Prescott (9 catches, 128 yards, 1 TD) and Jaden Robinson (9 catches, 228 yards, 4 TDs). Ravens aren’t taking lumps anymore, they’re giving them.
TNT pick: Auburn Riverside, 21-17
4A SPSL
PUYALLUP VIKINGS (4-0) VS. NO. 5 SUMNER SPARTANS (3-1)
7 p.m. Friday at Sunset Chev Stadium (Sumner)
About the Vikings: So when Puyallup replaced its entire defensive line from last year (including the 4A SPSL’s sack leader Eric Steffany and Wyoming signee Gavin Dunyaski), lost its 4A SPSL record-setting quarterback Nathaniel Holcomb and its top two receivers – it was hard to envision this. The Vikings are off to their best start since 2007. The talk has been about little-brother Jacob Holcomb (70-for-107, 963 yards, 11 TDs) but this team is firing in all three phases, with Landon Neff stepping up as a leader at safety and receiver.
About the Spartans: Their dynamic 1-2 punch of Tre Weed and Ben Wilson went from a combined 39 carries for 431 yards against Curtis to 21 carries for 122 yards in last week’s loss to Graham-Kapowsin, Sumner’s first league loss since 2014 against Lakes. Expect Sumner to get its ground game back on track after running all over Puyallup for 507 yards and 76 points last year – the most points and rushing yards in one game in coach Keith Ross’ Sumner career. But that game they also had now-Stanford player Connor Wedington, who ran for 265 yards on 20 carries with 4 TDs.
TNT pick: Sumner, 41-28
3A PIERCE COUNTY LEAGUE
BONNEY LAKE PANTHERS (1-3) VS. STADIUM TIGERS (3-1)
7 p.m. Friday at Stadium Bowl (Tacoma)
About the Panthers: Think of Bonney Lake’s two greatest teams in school history the past two years, with the Panthers making back-to-back 3A state quarterfinals runs, and you likely think of tough running and tenacious defense. This year? QB Kaden Hammond (33 carries, 229 yards, 3 TDs; 48-for-78, 612 yards, 3 TDs) leads the team in passing and rushing and he’s got a go-to receiver in junior Amitri Allen (18 catches, 272 yards, 3 TDs, 3 INT). And they start four sophomores on defense. It was tough sledding against two good teams to open the season against Sumner and Timberline, but Bonney Lake now needs wins.
About the Tigers: Is this offense … better than last year when Stadium had its best team in school history? Even without four key players who are playing in college this year, this offense does look, feel and run better than even the electric one a year ago. Stadium set a school record with 633 yards of offense against Mount Tahoma last week behind 5-10, 170-pound RB Nazje Briscoe (62 carries, 683 yards, 9 TDs) who has more than replaced now-CWU RB Jamon Chambers. And QB Hunter Wendling (69-for-106, 1,121 yards, 14 TDs) is “as dialed in as I’ve ever seen him,” coach Thomas Ford said.
TNT pick: Stadium, 31-21
STATE GAME OF THE WEEK
NO. 7 MONROE BEARCATS (4-0) VS. GLACIER PEAK GRIZZLIES (3-1)
7 p.m. Friday at Monroe HS
The skinny: Former WSU wide receiver Michael Bumpus caught a lot of passes in college, but as coach of the Bearcats, their run game has been the program’s staple. RB Isaiah Lewis (71 carries, 691 yards, 11 TDs) has run rampant behind an offensive line that totals about 1,500 pounds, including Eastern Washington commit Josh Jerome – the brother of J.J. Jerome, who ran for 2,050 yards and 27 TDs last year when Monroe beat Auburn Riverside in the district playoffs. It’s tied atop the 4A Wesco with Glacier Peak, which has dynamic dual-threat QB Ayden Ziomas (91-for-129, 1,275 yards, 15 TDs; 70 carries, 340 yards, 5 TDs). Ziomas threw for 481 yards and ran for 82 in a win over Jackson last week.
TNT pick: Monroe, 42-35
SOUTH SOUND FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
All games are at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted
THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE
4A NPSL Olympic
Auburn Mountainview (0-4) vs. Thomas Jefferson (0-4), at Federal Way Memorial Stadium
3A SSC
Shelton (0-4) vs. Timberline (4-0), at South Sound Stadium (Lacey)
2A SPSL Sound
Tumwater (2-2) at Steilacoom (3-1)
Eatonville (3-1) vs. Renton (0-4), at Renton Memorial Stadium
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE
4A NPSL Cascade
Kentwood (2-2) vs. Hazen (3-1), at Renton Memorial Stadium
Kennedy Catholic (3-1) vs. Kentlake (3-1), at French Field (Kent)
Kent-Meridian (0-4) vs. Mount Rainier (0-4), at Highline Memorial Stadium
4A NPSL Olympic
Auburn (4-0) vs. Enumclaw (3-1), at Enumclaw Expo Center
Federal Way (2-2) vs. Decatur (2-2), at Federal Way Memorial Stadium
Todd Beamer (4-0) vs. No. 8 Auburn Riverside (4-0), at Auburn Memorial Stadium
4A SPSL
Bellarmine Prep (3-1) vs. Curtis (1-3), at Viking Stadium (University Place)
Rogers (0-4) vs. Emerald Ridge (0-4), at Sparks Stadium (Puyallup)
Olympia (3-1) at South Kitsap (0-4)
Puyallup (4-0) vs. No. 5 Sumner (3-1), at Sunset Chev Stadium (Sumner)
3A PCL
Bonney Lake (1-3) vs. Stadium (3-1), at Stadium Bowl
Bethel (3-1) vs. Spanaway Lake (1-3), at Art Crate Field (Spanaway)
Wilson (0-4) vs. No. 7 Lincoln (3-1), at Lincoln Bowl
Mt. Tahoma (1-3) vs. Lakes (2-2), at Harry Lang Stadium (Lakewood)
3A SSC
North Thurston (0-4) at Yelm (3-1)
Peninsula (3-1) vs. Capital (2-2), at Ingersoll Stadium (Olympia)
Central Kitsap (2-2) vs. Gig Harbor (1-3), at Roy Anderson Field (Purdy)
2A SPSL Mountain
5 p.m.: Lindbergh (0-4) vs. Evergreen of Seattle (0-4), at Highline Memorial Stadium
Washington (3-1) at White River (2-2)
Fife (4-0) vs. Franklin Pierce (2-2), at Franklin Pierce Stadium
Foster (2-2) vs. Foss (2-2), at Mount Tahoma Stadium
2A SPSL Sound
Highline (0-4) vs. River Ridge (2-2), at South Sound Stadium (Lacey)
Clover Park (2-2) at Orting (1-3)
2B Pacific
Chief Leschi (0-4) at Morton-White Pass (1-3)
Nonleague
No. 2 Graham-Kapowsin (4-0) at No. 10 Arlington (3-1)
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
4A NPSL Cascade
Tahoma (3-1) vs. Kentridge (1-3), at French Field (Kent)
1B Sea-Tac
Evergreen Lutheran (0-3) vs. Tacoma Baptist (2-2), at Curtis HS
Nonleague
Darrington (1-3) vs. Life Christian (0-4), at Harry Lang Stadium (Lakewood)
