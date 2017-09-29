Prep roundup: BYU commit’s 3 TDs lifts hard-luck Auburn Mountainview football its first win

FOOTBALL
Top performer: Talen Alfrey, Auburn Mountainview
Scored three touchdowns in 36-10 win over Thomas Jefferson.
Auburn Mountainview 36, Thomas Jefferson 10: The Lions fumbled on their opening drive. And the Raiders soon after led 3-0 on a 22-yard field goal.
That’s been AMV’s season so far. What can go wrong, will go wrong as the Lions entered at 0-4, which hasn’t happened since their 1-8 season of 2005.
But then all-purpose senior Talan Alfrey, a Brigham Young University commit, would score three touchdowns, dominated defensively and AMV scored 36 unanswered points to pick up its first win.
“His presence made the difference, it was an all-around effort led by Talan,” Lions coach Jared Gervais said. “He made a tons of tackles at free safety as all of our defense played great.”
Alfrey’s nine-yard touchdown catch from Sui Daniels made it 7-3 Auburn Mountainview in the second quarter. Daniels then found Cooper White for a 10-yard score and Carlos Huzar hit a 28-yard field goal to make it 17-3 at halftime.
Drew Davenport launched a 65-yard TD to Bill Benjamin in the third quarter before Alfrey scored on an eight-yard run and Alfrey scored again on a 40-yard pass from Sui Daniels – Daniels’ third TD pass – to put Jefferson (0-5) away for good.
And this game took the pressure off of Daniels, who entered with 963 passing yards. AMV, as a team, entered with just 79 rushing yards on 84 carries. Gervais said a healthy offensive line was the difference in this one.
“When we can run the ball, we do,” Gervais said. “We've been throwing because running has been a bit of a struggle for us. Tonight, we executed the way we wanted to.”
Gervais said that Davenport and Isaiah Kenard combined to rush for more than 100 yards after AMV had a tough schedule to open the season, losing to Kentlake (overtime), Lincoln, Federal Way and Auburn Riverside. All of those teams were in the playoffs last year.
“The kids played hard and I am proud of their effort,” Gervais said. “It's nice to get to get in the win column and hopefully, we can keep it going.”
VOLLEYBALL
Top Performer: Kasey Woodruff, Curtis
Had 28 digs in 25-22, 25-12, 25-12 win over Rogers
Kentwood 3, Auburn Riverside 2: The Conquerors are not to be trifled with.
With a stunning comeback, Kentwood handed the loaded defending 4A state-champion Ravens their first loss of the season – for the second consecutive year.
In a matchup of two schools with a combined 28 state tournament appearances in their schools histories, it was all Auburn Riverside to start, winning the first set 25-8.
And Auburn Riverside made it a 2-0 lead with a 25-22 win the second set and appeared well on their way to the win.
But then Kentwood took the third set, 25-22, and the fourth set, 26-24, before taking the deciding fifth and final set 17-15 for the win – earning its fifth consecutive victory.
Kentwood (5-2) hasn’t lost since opening the season against Emerald Ridge and Puyallup. It opens 4A NPSL Cascade play on Tuesday against third-ranked Kennedy Catholic.
Auburn Riverside (6-1) hadn’t lost a set since beating Emerald Ridge 3-1 on Sept. 12. The Ravens’ only loss last year on its way to the state title last year was also a 3-2 match against Kentwood.
Western Washington commit Calley Heilborn, the reigning News Tribune All-Area player of the year, had 21 kills, 16 digs and four aces for Auburn Riverside and Colorado State commit Ciera Zimmerman provided four blocks, 33 assists and seven aces.
Puyallup 3, Emerald Ridge 1: The Vikings showed why they are the defending 4A South Puget Sound League champions as they stormed back to beat their rival Jaguars, 21-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-22.
“This was a big battle between these two teams,” Puyallup coach Tony Batinovich said. “We were pretty happy to win this one here on our home court.”
Emerald Ridge’s only previous loss had come against defending state champion Auburn Riverside as Puyallup improved to 7-1 win the win – with its loss also coming against Auburn Riverside.
Puyallup next faces undefeated Curtis (7-0) at 7:15 Monday at Curtis High School.
Curtis 3, Rogers 0: Kasey Woodruff had 28 digs as the Western Washington commit lifted the Vikings, 25-22, 25-12, 25-12.
Haley Morton added 27 assists for Curtis, Katie Yorke had nine kills and Sarah Randall had eight kills and six blocks.
It was the fifth shutout win for Curtis, which has lost just three sets this year.
Capital 3, Timberline 0: The Cougars focused on fundamentals in their shutout win over the Blazers.
“We focused tonight on our serving and passing,” Capital coach Katie Turcotte. “We only had a few errors serving. We just tried to play one point at a time.”
Maia Nichols led the way with nine kills, two aces, and was 5-for-5 serving. Devyn Oestreich had 12 kills, five digs, was 16-for-19 serving with 4 aces.
“Our outside hitters Maia and Devyn had a great night,” Turcotte said. “They were making solid swings on the ball getting good kills when we needed to side out.”
It was this strong play that helped give Capital (7-0) its seventh consecutive win, 25-19, 25-18, and 25-14.
North Thurston 3, Central Kitsap 2: The Rams edged the Cougars as they survived the fifth set to win, 25-22, 25-18, 22-25, 18-25, 15-10.
Elana Fairchild led North Thurston with 17 kills and nine digs. Brooklyn Harn also had 20 assists and seven digs, while Lauren Porter came up with 25 digs and an ace.
Tahoma 3, Auburn Mountainview 0: Emily Smith and Patience O’Neal each had eight kills to lift the Bears, 25-16, 25-13, 25-17.
Kennedy Kibby added 23 assists and Karlee Lewis had 11 digs for Tahoma. April Talaiga had 12 digs, three kills and an assist for Auburn Mountainview.
GIRLS SOCCER
Top Performer: Carolyn Merrick, Gig Harbor
Had 2 goals, 3 assists in 6-0 win over Yelm.
Puyallup 2, Bellarmine Prep 0: Sydney Evans broke a scoreless tie in the 46th minute and Meredith Udovich put the match away to keep the Vikings unbeaten.
And now Puyallup (6-0-2) can look forward to a Tuesday home match against Curtis (6-1-1) with a chance to take an even firmer grasp of the top of the 4A South Puget Sound League standings in its quest to win its fourth league title in the past five years.
“It’s been a good season so far,” Puyallup coach Matt White said. “We’re kind of where we were last year. So it would be great to win again, I hear that’s fun.”
Evans and Udovich each had a goal and an assist, with Udovich finding Evans in the 46th minute and Evans finding Udovich for a goal in the 54th minute. Brooke Johnson had five saves.
“The kids are working hard. We are definitely taking a beating from opposing teams,” White said. “Tonight was a very physical game but the kids are rising to the challenge.”
Enumclaw 4, Jefferson 3: The 10th-ranked Raiders entered their match against the Hornets undefeated and leading the Hornets by a goal with five minutes to play to keep that streak going.
But late goals by senior defender McKeely Reid and freshman midfielder Olivia Quinnett – her’s coming in the 77th minute – lifted Enumclaw to the upset win.
Reid scored her third goal of the night in the 75th minute to tie the match with five minutes to play until overtime. It came just after Jefferson’s sophomore captain Hailey Still scored her third goal of the night.
Still gave Jefferson (4-1-1) a 2-0 lead heading into halftime with goals in the 17th and 18th minutes. But Reid fired back with goals in the 44th and 52nd minutes for Enumclaw (4-2-1; 4-1-1 4A NPSL Olympic), which won its third consecutive match.
The only blemish on Jefferson’s record entering the match was a 3-3 tie against Auburn Riverside on Sept. 19.
Bonney Lake 8, Spanaway Lake 2: Summer Kober and Kaylee Coatney each recorded hat tricks as the Panthers rolled to their second consecutive victory.
Kober scored in the first minute for Bonney Lake (6-1-0). She added another goal in the 39th minute and Coatney scored in the 13th, 30th and 41st minutes as the Panthers took a 4-0 lead at halftime.
Bonney Lake’s lone loss was against Stadium last week.
Gig Harbor 6, Yelm 0: Carolyn Merrick scored two goals and assisted on three others in the Tides’ shutout victory to stay unbeaten in 3A South Sound Conference play.
Gig Harbor (7-1-0; 6-0-0) seems to get new contributions every night. This time was Merrick’s turn as she set up teammates all night. She found Hannah Carroll in the second minute, then Alyssa Gray in the 12th and 17th minutes, scored on of her own in the 22nd off an assist from Bailey Werner and then got her second goal in the 59th off a setup from Tatum Griffin.
The Tides have won seven consecutive matches since a season-opening loss to Union.
Kennedy Catholic 1, Tahoma 0: Natalie DeGange scored off a corner kick from Bailey Hall in the 12th minute and the Lancers’ defense help up from there to edge Tahoma.
Decatur 3, Auburn 2: Hannah Shires scored two goals and Aubrey Smith added one more as the Golden Gators edged the Trojans.
Jordan Blosser and Haley-Sue Hunsanker scored for Auburn.
BOYS SOCCER
Top Performer: Eric Overgaard, Life Christian
Scored 2 goals (including the game-winner) in 4-3 win over Evergreen Lutheran
Life Christian 4, Evergreen Lutheran 3: Eric Overgaard Jr. scored the game-winning goal in the 65th minute as the Eagles of Life Christian edged the Eagles of Evergreen Lutheran.
“They’re a solid team,” Life Christian coach Keith Beasinger said. “It’s hard to slow them down in the back field.”
In their first matchup, Life Christian had won 4-0 but found themselves struggling to pull ahead this game despite getting 18 shots on goal to EL’s four.
Life Christian next faces Mount Rainier Lutheran on Monday, then St. George’s before a nonleague game against Priest River of Idaho on Oct. 7 and a rematch against Crosspoint on Oct. 9. Crosspoint (6-0-0) is the only team to have beaten Life Christian (5-1-0) thus far.
“I think we can potentially win state we just gotta get over how we play against Crosspoint,” Beasinger said. “I think the biggest thing we have to do is be mentally stronger. We have a lot of good players and we have a really, really good team.”
BOYS TENNIS
Top Performer: Quinlan Rogers, Peninsula
Won 6-1, 6-0 in #1 singles in 5-0 win over Yelm
Peninsula 5, Yelm 0: The Seahawks shut out the Tornados as they didn’t give up a single set.
“It was pretty awesome because it was our senior night and all five seniors played and all five seniors won,” Peninsula coach Cheri Ausboe said. “It just kinda finished off the end of the season for us.”
Quinlan Rogers only gave up a single game in the No. 1 singles spot and Kolton Halleck also stepped up big to the plate.
“Halleck happened to play his very first match as a senior and won,” Ausboe said.
For more, visit preps.thenewstribune.com
