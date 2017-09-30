Prep roundup: Marcus Stowers scores three TDs to lift Bellarmine over Curtis

Another battle in the budding rivalry between the Bellarmine Prep and Curtis football teams was decided this time by the play of Marcus Stowers.
The sophomore quarterback was the Lions’ most effective offensive weapon, scoring three times and the Lions beat the Vikings, 34-25.
“He was effective because of the whole offensive unit executing,” Bellarmine Prep coach Brian Jensen said. “We got in a good rhythm and kept driving on the night, but it takes all 11 on the field.”
Derrion Summers got the first score for the Lions on a 65-yard run in the first quarter, then Stowers took over. The first quarter saw Stowers punch it in from the 1-yard line.
And in the second quarter, Stowers ran it again for 71 yards for his second score. The third and final Stowers score was a 11-yard touchdown pass to Christian Brown.
“We are proud as our team gets better each week,” Jensen said. “We came out ready and prepared to play, both sides of the ball were ready to go.”
The Vikings’ biggest chunk of offense came from the special teams — an 88-yard kick return by Taj Moffett early in the first quarter. Moffett scored again in the third quarter on a 35-yard pass from Kyle Russell.
Lincoln 44, Wilson 0: It was all Abes all game as they shut out the Rams in a performance that, despite the high score, is still one Lincoln’s coach feels they can improve on.
“We definitely felt like it should have been a higher scoring game,” Lincoln coach Masaki Matsumoto said. “We kinda shot ourselves in the foot and hurt ourselves with penalties. We felt we should have had 20 more points.
“We’ve just got to continue to get better.”
Seventh-ranked Lincoln (4-1) still won its fourth consecutive game after a season-opening loss to O’Dea.
“I told the kids when we’re on, we are one of the best teams in the state,” Matsumoto said. “[Our goal] is just to reach our highest potential and go as far as we can.”
Graham-Kapowsin 35, Arlington 14: Micah Smith had 24 carries for 224 yards and a touchdown to lift the second-ranked Eagles over No. 10 Arlington in a nonleague game.
A week after throwing just four incomplete passes and compiling 378 passing yards in a win over Sumner, G-K quarterback Dylan Morris didn’t need to be as sharp this night. He completed 11 of 24 passes for 156 yards and two interceptions, but the South Sound’s reigning rushing leader, Smith, took over.
The Eagles (4-0) also got 49 rushing yards and two touchdowns from Viliami Hansen and Tre Mason III had five catches for 86 yards.
Arlington led 14-0 before G-K scored three unanswered touchdowns just before the half to take a 21-14 lead. The Eagles pulled away behind Hansen’s two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
Fife 55, Franklin Pierce 7: Xavier Preston ran for 175 yards and five touchdowns as the No. 7 Trojans got some revenge against the defending 2A SPSL Mountain champs and improved to 5-0.
“For us, this was a game from last year,” Fife coach Kent Nevin said. “We were down 31-7 last year at halftime and came back to make it a great game.”
However, that wasn’t enough as they came up just short on a final play of the game — a two-point conversion attempt that was ruled out of bounds on the catch.
“That loss really galvanized us,” Nevin said. “They wanted everyone to know they didn’t forget that game from last year.”
Kentlake 42, Kennedy Catholic 28: Despite a late push, the Falcons held off the Lancers.
Kennedy scored 14 points in teh final quarter, but wasn’t able to come all the way back from its big deficit.
“I’m just proud of the kids, they battled really hard against a really good Kennedy team,” Kentlake coach Brett Thompson said. “Kennedy is just an extremely well-coached team and we knew they were gonna make another big push at the end there and they certainly did.”
Kentlake quarterback Brandon Mortenson ran for three touchdowns and threw for two touchdowns. Teammate Marques Fuala’au scored the team’s other touchdown and had two interceptions — including one in the red zone.
“It was our best whole game so far this season,” Thompson said.
Coming into the week, Kennedy quarterback Sam Huard led the South Sound in passing with 1,366 yards and 12 touchdowns. He added another 222 yards and three TDs against the Falcons.
Orting 32, Clover Park 24: In a back-and-forth game, Orting managed to hold on to a chaotic win after the Warriors got two huge plays to Tre McDaniel.
McDaniel had an 85-yard fumble return for a touchdown and and 85-yard interception return for a touchdown to cut it to the one-score game late. He also had 19 carries for 115 yards rushing and another TD.
“We got rolling and things were OK,” Orting coach Marty Parkhurst said. “Then all of a sudden, we were driving into score and we fumbled and McDaniel takes it 85 yards to the house.
“Then we turn around and throw an interception in the red zone and McDaniel takes it 85 yards again to the house,” Parkhurst said. “That Tre McDaniel he’s good, he’s really fast.”
But Orting’s big lead was enough, taking a 32-12 lead entering the fourth quarter behind JK Crespo’s TD run and pass and Blake Meier’s two touchdown runs.
“We kept shooting ourselves in the foot, but we just kinda held on,” Parkhurst said. “We had a nice defefensive stand in the clutch at the end of the game and it turned out OK.”
River Ridge 48, Highline 6: Advancing to 3-2, the Hawks have begun to hit their stride with their win over the Pirates.
“We’re a young team that is getting better,” River Ridge coach Steve Schultz said. “We’re right on the verge of becoming a really good football team.”
Leading the way was Brian Melloy who was unstoppable in the first quarter. He scored three touchdowns, all of the team's points in that quarter.
“We were up big halftime and they came out big and got after it,” Schultz said. “It’s a long way to go still but we’ve made good progress.”
The team struggled at the start of the season — losing to both Curtis and Steilacoom, in which they had a last-minute fumble — after losing a large number of seniors from last year.
“We graduated 27 seniors last year,” Schultz said. “Out of 22 starting spots, we had only two returning.”
With that lack of experience, the Hawks have had to grow into some more demanding roles in a demanding season.
“We’ve been back and forth making mistakes, getting better,” Schultz said. “If they can play mentally a year ahead of their time we can be really tough towards the end of the year.”
What does that end of the year look like for the team? Schultz has high expectations.
“We have playoff expectations, we just need to continue to get better in practice. We have been increasing intensity in practice,” Schultz said. “They do a great job listening, they’re very coachable.”
Olympia 45, South Kitsap 13: The Bears were all over the Wolves with a balanced attack.
Olympia had six different players cross the goal line. Ketner Young threw two touchdown passes and had two 2-point conversions.
South Kitsap was held scoreless until Alec Johnson reeled in a 23 yard pass from Garrison Glisson in the third quarter.
Yelm 42, North Thurston 12: The Tornados ripped through the Rams behind the big arm of Kyle Robinson.
Robinson had another big night, throwing for 324 yards and five touchdowns. His favorite target was Cody Gifford, who hauled in five catches for 131 yards and three touchdowns.
Zion Kirk scored two touchdowns for North Thurston.
Bethel 49, Spanaway Lake 15: Nate Hughes threw for 236 yards and six touchdowns to lead the Braves.
Two of his TD passes went to Tristan Gese. The only non-Hughes touchdown the Braves scored was on Josh Walker’s 2-yard run.
The Sentinels’ Jordan Etter threw for 53 yards and a touchdown, while Kain Monteiro scored on a 1-yard run.
