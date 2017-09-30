QB Hunter Wendling calls game-winner as Stadium takes thriller, 20-17, over Bonney Lake

More Videos 4:24 Highlights as Tiano Malietufa, Auburn Riverside beat Beamer, 49-14 Pause 0:18 Todd Beamer students kneel during the anthem before the game against Auburn Riverside 1:30 Craziest part about Stadium's game-winning play? "I didn't call that play," coach says 2:45 Highlights from No. 16 WSU's 30-27 win over No. 5 USC 1:01 Lip-synching Washington cops promote suicide awareness in video 1:31 If your gym clothes weren’t born in a coffee filter, hear this Tacoma company’s pitch 0:41 UW co-defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake says ''beware'' of Oregon State's trick plays coming off bye 0:58 Edgar Martinez immortalized with Mariners jersey retirement 1:33 Metronome Coffee partners with Eastside Community Center 0:16 Grafitti on Stanley Elementary and Boys & Girls Club Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Craziest part about Stadium's game-winning play? "I didn't call that play," coach says Stadium edged Bonney Lake 20-17 behind Hunter Wendling's game-winning TD to Xavier Mason for 40 yards. Wendling and coach Thomas Ford discuss the win. Stadium edged Bonney Lake 20-17 behind Hunter Wendling's game-winning TD to Xavier Mason for 40 yards. Wendling and coach Thomas Ford discuss the win. Jeffrey Giuliani Contributing writer

