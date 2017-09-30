High school football roundup: Tacoma Baptist, Tahoma rush to victories

There was nothing to stop PJ Talen and Tacoma Baptist on Saturday as it coasted to a 62-0 win over Evergreen Lutheran in 8-man football.
Talen was involved in nearly every touchdown play and got the first touchdown on a 36 yard run as well as the third touchdown on a 65 yard run.
“The takeaway is that we need to continue to improve as a football team,” Tacoma Baptist coach Steve Stone. “I think we took a step forward in that tonight.”
Talen rushed for 131 yards and 3 touchdowns on just four carries, plus he passed for another TD and 38 yards.
That step forward was a dominant one as they now gear up for the stretch run.
“My philosophy and program is always that you have to be a better football program this week than you were last week,” Stone said. “We are gonna enjoy this win but we are gonna start Monday to prepare for Quilcene.”
The Crusaders will play host to the Quilcene Rangers at 1 p.m. on Friday.
Tahoma 45, Kentridge 33: The Bears were dominant behind a strong running game by Max Repen.
Repen had 17 carries for 148 yards and 3 touchdowns as he led his team to a decisive win right out of the gates, getting the very first touchdown.
Compiled by Chase Hutchinson and Jordan Whitford.
