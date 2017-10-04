Gig Harbor's Carolyn Merrick looks to attack against Peninsula on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at Roy Anderson Field. Gig Harbor won, 1-0.
High School Sports

TNT state high school girls soccer rankings, Oct. 4

By Aaron Lommers

Contributing writer

October 04, 2017 10:54 AM

THE NEWS TRIBUNE’S HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER RANKINGS

Class 4A

1. Central Valley (7-0-0)

2. Kennedy (6-0-2)

3. Issaquah (8-1-0)

4. Richland (9-1-0)

5. Skyline (8-1-0)

6. Wenatchee (7-1-0)

7. Puyallup (7-0-2)

8. Camas (6-2-2)

9. Jackson (7-1-0)

10. Kentwood (6-1-1)

Class 3A

1. Kamiakin (9-0-0)

2. Stadium (8-0-0)

3. Gig Harbor (8-1-0)

4. Snohomish (8-1-1)

5. Mercer Island (7-1-0)

6. Ingraham (7-1-0)

7. Bonney Lake (7-1-0)

8. Kelso (7-2-1)

9. Everett (8-1-1)

10. Roosevelt (5-3-1)

Class 2A

1. White River (9-0-0)

2. Cedarcrest (7-0-2)

3. Sehome (8-1-1)

4. Selah (7-1-1)

5. Black Hills (7-1-0)

6. Bellingham (8-2-0)

7. Columbia River (7-2-0)

8. Tumwater (7-2-0)

9. Liberty of Issaquah (6-2-0)

10. Archbishop Murphy (7-2-1)

Class 1A

1. Cascade-Leavenworth (9-0-1)

2. Klahowya (9-0-0)

3. Lakeside-Nine Mile Falls (9-1-0)

4. Freeman (6-0-0)

5. Cascade Christian (8-1-1)

6. Montesano (8-1-1)

7. Overlake (8-1-1)

8. Kiona-Benton (5-1-0)

9. La Salle (5-1-0)

10. Lynden Christian (7-2-1)

Class 2B/1B

1. Brewster (7-0-0)

2. Adna (7-1-0)

3. La Conner (6-2-0)

4. Liberty Bell (6-2-0)

5. Life Christian (5-2-0)

6. Friday Harbor (7-2-1)

7. Northwest Christian (3-2-0)

8. Lake Roosevelt (4-2-0)

9. Ocosta (5-4-0)

10. St George’s (2-2-1)

preps@thenewstribune.com

View More Video