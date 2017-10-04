TNT state high school girls soccer rankings, Oct. 4

THE NEWS TRIBUNE’S HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER RANKINGS
Class 4A
1. Central Valley (7-0-0)
2. Kennedy (6-0-2)
3. Issaquah (8-1-0)
4. Richland (9-1-0)
5. Skyline (8-1-0)
6. Wenatchee (7-1-0)
7. Puyallup (7-0-2)
8. Camas (6-2-2)
9. Jackson (7-1-0)
10. Kentwood (6-1-1)
Class 3A
1. Kamiakin (9-0-0)
2. Stadium (8-0-0)
3. Gig Harbor (8-1-0)
4. Snohomish (8-1-1)
5. Mercer Island (7-1-0)
6. Ingraham (7-1-0)
7. Bonney Lake (7-1-0)
8. Kelso (7-2-1)
9. Everett (8-1-1)
10. Roosevelt (5-3-1)
Class 2A
1. White River (9-0-0)
2. Cedarcrest (7-0-2)
3. Sehome (8-1-1)
4. Selah (7-1-1)
5. Black Hills (7-1-0)
6. Bellingham (8-2-0)
7. Columbia River (7-2-0)
8. Tumwater (7-2-0)
9. Liberty of Issaquah (6-2-0)
10. Archbishop Murphy (7-2-1)
Class 1A
1. Cascade-Leavenworth (9-0-1)
2. Klahowya (9-0-0)
3. Lakeside-Nine Mile Falls (9-1-0)
4. Freeman (6-0-0)
5. Cascade Christian (8-1-1)
6. Montesano (8-1-1)
7. Overlake (8-1-1)
8. Kiona-Benton (5-1-0)
9. La Salle (5-1-0)
10. Lynden Christian (7-2-1)
Class 2B/1B
1. Brewster (7-0-0)
2. Adna (7-1-0)
3. La Conner (6-2-0)
4. Liberty Bell (6-2-0)
5. Life Christian (5-2-0)
6. Friday Harbor (7-2-1)
7. Northwest Christian (3-2-0)
8. Lake Roosevelt (4-2-0)
9. Ocosta (5-4-0)
10. St George’s (2-2-1)
