Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com

High School Sports

Updated state high school volleyball rankings, Oct. 2

By TJ Cotterill

tcotterill@thenewstribune.com

October 04, 2017 11:14 AM

*Rankings compiled by the Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association

CLASS 4A

1. Auburn Riverside

2. West Valley of Yakima

3. Skyline

4. Kentwood

5. Puyallup

6. Camas

7. Curtis

8. Gonzaga Prep

9. Kennedy Catholic

10. Union

CLASS 3A

1. Mt. Spokane

2. Lakeside of Seattle

3. Mercer Island

4. Ferndale

5. Kamiakin

6. Capital

7. Squalicum

8. Oak Harbor

9. Stanwood

10. Prairie

CLASS 2A

1. Burlington-Edison

2. Tumwater

3. Lynden

4. Ellensburg

5. Woodland

6. Ridgefield

7. White River

8. Fife

9. Black Hills

10. North Kitsap

CLASS 1A

1. Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls

2. Lynden Christian

3. Cascade of Leavenworth

4. King’s

5. Freeman

6. Castle Rock

7. South Whidbey

8. Granger

9. Naches Valley

10. Cascade Christian

CLASS 2B

1. Napavine

2. Mossyrock

3. Kalama

4. Life Christian

5. Northwest Christian

6. LaConner

7. Colfax

8. Toutle Lake

9. Brewster

10. Wahkiakum

CLASS 1B

1. Oakesdale

2. Pomeroy

3. Colton

4. Almira-Coulee/Hartline

5. Sunnyside Christian

6. Riverside Christian

7. Christian Faith

8. Lacrosse-Washtucna-Kahlotus

9. Selkirk

10. Pateros

