Updated state high school volleyball rankings, Oct. 2

*Rankings compiled by the Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association
CLASS 4A
1. Auburn Riverside
2. West Valley of Yakima
3. Skyline
4. Kentwood
5. Puyallup
6. Camas
7. Curtis
8. Gonzaga Prep
9. Kennedy Catholic
10. Union
CLASS 3A
1. Mt. Spokane
2. Lakeside of Seattle
3. Mercer Island
4. Ferndale
5. Kamiakin
6. Capital
7. Squalicum
8. Oak Harbor
9. Stanwood
10. Prairie
CLASS 2A
1. Burlington-Edison
2. Tumwater
3. Lynden
4. Ellensburg
5. Woodland
6. Ridgefield
7. White River
8. Fife
9. Black Hills
10. North Kitsap
CLASS 1A
1. Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls
2. Lynden Christian
3. Cascade of Leavenworth
4. King’s
5. Freeman
6. Castle Rock
7. South Whidbey
8. Granger
9. Naches Valley
10. Cascade Christian
CLASS 2B
1. Napavine
2. Mossyrock
3. Kalama
4. Life Christian
5. Northwest Christian
6. LaConner
7. Colfax
8. Toutle Lake
9. Brewster
10. Wahkiakum
CLASS 1B
1. Oakesdale
2. Pomeroy
3. Colton
4. Almira-Coulee/Hartline
5. Sunnyside Christian
6. Riverside Christian
7. Christian Faith
8. Lacrosse-Washtucna-Kahlotus
9. Selkirk
10. Pateros
preps@thenewstribune.com
