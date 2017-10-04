Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com

High School Sports

Undefeated Puyallup, Auburn Riverside break into 4A poll

By Lauren Smith

lsmith@theolympian.com

October 04, 2017 12:36 PM

UPDATED October 04, 2017 01:04 PM

The following high school football rankings are voted on by sportswriters across the state and compiled by The Associated Press.

CLASS 4A

1. Camas (5-0), 7 votes

2. Woodinville (5-0), 2

3. Graham-Kapowsin (3-0)

4. Richland (5-0)

5. Gonzaga Prep (4-1)

6. Monroe (5-0)

7. Chiawana (4-1)

8. Puyallup (5-0)

9. Union (4-1)

10. Auburn Riverside (5-0)

10 (tie). Bothell (3-2)

Receiving votes: None.

CLASS 3A

1. Eastside Catholic (5-0), 8

2. O’Dea (5-0), 1

3. Kamiakin (5-0)

4. Ferndale (5-0)

5. Bellevue (4-1)

5 (tie). Lincoln (4-1)

7. Timberline (5-0)

8. Mt. Spokane (4-1)

9. Oak Harbor (5-0)

10. Edmonds-Woodway (4-1)

Receiving votes: None.

CLASS 2A

1. Archbishop Murphy (4-1), 9

2. West Valley of Spokane (5-0)

3. Hockinson (5-0)

4. Tumwater (3-2)

5. Fife (5-0)

6. Liberty of Issaquah (4-1)

7. North Kitsap (5-0)

8. W.F. West (4-1)

9. Selah (4-0)

10. Lakewood (4-1)

2. Receiving votes: None.

CLASS 1A

1. Royal (5-0), 10

2. Connell (4-0)

3. Meridian (5-0)

4. Montesano (5-0)

5. Colville (4-1)

6. Nooksack Valley (4-1)

7. Mount Baker (4-1)

8. Cascade Christian (4-1)

9. Zillah (4-1)

10. Okanogan (4-0)

Receiving votes: LaCenter.

CLASS 2B

1. Kalama (5-0), 9

2. Liberty of Spangle (5-0)

3. Napavine (4-1)

4. Rainier (5-0)

5. Adna (4-1)

6. Colfax (4-1)

7. Toledo (3-2)

8. Northwest Christian of Colbert (4-1)

9. Concrete (5-0)

10. Pe Ell-Willapa Valley (3-2)

Receiving votes: None.

CLASS 1B

1. Odessa (4-0), 5

2. Sunnyside Christian (5-0), 3

3. Almira-Coulee-Hartline (4-1)

4. Lummi (4-1)

5. Cusick (4-1)

Receiving votes: Naselle, Republic, Quilcene.

