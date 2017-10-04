Undefeated Puyallup, Auburn Riverside break into 4A poll

The following high school football rankings are voted on by sportswriters across the state and compiled by The Associated Press.
CLASS 4A
1. Camas (5-0), 7 votes
2. Woodinville (5-0), 2
3. Graham-Kapowsin (3-0)
4. Richland (5-0)
5. Gonzaga Prep (4-1)
6. Monroe (5-0)
7. Chiawana (4-1)
8. Puyallup (5-0)
9. Union (4-1)
10. Auburn Riverside (5-0)
10 (tie). Bothell (3-2)
Receiving votes: None.
CLASS 3A
1. Eastside Catholic (5-0), 8
2. O’Dea (5-0), 1
3. Kamiakin (5-0)
4. Ferndale (5-0)
5. Bellevue (4-1)
5 (tie). Lincoln (4-1)
7. Timberline (5-0)
8. Mt. Spokane (4-1)
9. Oak Harbor (5-0)
10. Edmonds-Woodway (4-1)
Receiving votes: None.
CLASS 2A
1. Archbishop Murphy (4-1), 9
2. West Valley of Spokane (5-0)
3. Hockinson (5-0)
4. Tumwater (3-2)
5. Fife (5-0)
6. Liberty of Issaquah (4-1)
7. North Kitsap (5-0)
8. W.F. West (4-1)
9. Selah (4-0)
10. Lakewood (4-1)
2. Receiving votes: None.
CLASS 1A
1. Royal (5-0), 10
2. Connell (4-0)
3. Meridian (5-0)
4. Montesano (5-0)
5. Colville (4-1)
6. Nooksack Valley (4-1)
7. Mount Baker (4-1)
8. Cascade Christian (4-1)
9. Zillah (4-1)
10. Okanogan (4-0)
Receiving votes: LaCenter.
CLASS 2B
1. Kalama (5-0), 9
2. Liberty of Spangle (5-0)
3. Napavine (4-1)
4. Rainier (5-0)
5. Adna (4-1)
6. Colfax (4-1)
7. Toledo (3-2)
8. Northwest Christian of Colbert (4-1)
9. Concrete (5-0)
10. Pe Ell-Willapa Valley (3-2)
Receiving votes: None.
CLASS 1B
1. Odessa (4-0), 5
2. Sunnyside Christian (5-0), 3
3. Almira-Coulee-Hartline (4-1)
4. Lummi (4-1)
5. Cusick (4-1)
Receiving votes: Naselle, Republic, Quilcene.
