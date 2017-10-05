Prep roundup: Peyton Foster’s big night not enough as Puyallup rallies past G-K

Volleyball
Top Performer: Kasey Louis, Timberline
15 kills, 6 digs, 4 blocks in 3-0 win over Peninsula.
Puyallup 3, Graham-Kapowsin 1: The Eagles took the opening set in their battle against the Vikings, but after that, it was all Puyallup.
The Vikings’ (8-2, 3-1 4A SPSL) Anna Saelens was heavily involved in her team’s offense as she dished out 40 assists. Both Sophia Beamish and Kaitlin Sugai had 10 kills.
"It was a battle, Graham-Kapowsin is a well-coached team and they don't ever give up on a ball,” Puyallup coach Tony Batinovich said. “Our kids hung in tough, they came back and made it a better match.”
The fourth set was the most exciting of the match as the Eagles (5-4, 2-1) were trading points with the Vikings, and if they got a few points ahead, Puyallup would come back.
“They gave us fits, you have to stay patient with them. They continue to fight,” Batinovich said. “(Our players) all just get mentally tough in the clutch.”
The Vikings battled back and took the final set from the Eagles to win the match.
Peyton Foster was the top player for Graham-Kapowsin, earning 25 kills and 12 digs.
Timberline 3, Peninsula 0: Consistency and teamwork were the keys to the Blazers’ win over the Seahawks as the defense did not allow more than 18 points any of the three sets.
Timberline (4-4) relied on Kasey Louis and Daja Togiola in the frontcourt as they combined for 20 kills. Louis especially had a great night getting 15 of them.
“They played consistently with good energy and worked together the whole way through,” Timberline coach Krista Manke said. “They worked through low points really fast and worked really hard keeping the ball off the floor. They were great teammates to each other.”
Chloe Sandberg had nine digs and 26 assists for the Blazers.
Wilson 3, Bethel 0: The Rams claimed their fourth victory in a row against the visiting Braves as Judy Roberts had a great defensive night.
Roberts had 22 digs for the Rams (7-2, 7-1 3A PCL). Ciarra Judson was active offensively as well as she fed 24 assists.
Ella Dorsey and Grace Cartledge had nine kills each.
Emerald Ridge 3, South Kitsap 0: With the win, the Jaguars have taken five of their past six matches. .
Emerald Ridge (7-2, 3-1 4A SPSL) was led by Ella Litterell as she gathered three blocks, four kills, and six digs on the night. The defense from the Jaguars was so tough that South Kitsap could not score more than 18 points.
Jadyn Mullen spread the ball out nicely as she gathered 29 assists and Tayler Templemann got 11 kills.
Curtis 3, Olympia 1: Kasey Woodruff had 33 digs and Haley Morton recorded 50 assists as the Vikings kept their undefeated record intact after pulling away in the final two sets to take the 25-19, 20-25, 25-15, 25-12 victory over the Bears.
Kayla Skipworth and Katie Yorke had 14 kills each for Curtis (8-0, 3-0 4A SPSL).
Avi Vetter led Olympia with 13 kills, while Camryn Wilson had 10 kills and 20 digs.
Auburn Riverside 3, Auburn 0: The Ravens continued their dominance as they held the Trojans to scoring no more than 11 points in a game.
Calley Heilborn led Auburn Riverside with 10 kills and five digs and her sister, Camden Heilborn, had a block, eight assists, five digs and four aces. Ciera Zimmerman racked up 19 assists and six aces and Kate Pestova had eight kills and 12 digs.
Charles Wright 3, Vashon 0: Abbie Jackson, a University of Houston commit, had 13 kills and three assists as the Tarriers crused to a 25-5, 25-8, 25-11 victory over the Pirates.
