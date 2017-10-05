Week 6: High school football games of the week, predictions

4A SPSL
NO. 2 GRAHAM-KAPOWSIN EAGLES (5-0) VS. NO. 8 PUYALLUP VIKINGS (5-0)
7 p.m. Thursday at Sparks Stadium, Puyallup
About the Eagles: Remember when Micah Smith ran for 2,028 yards last year? Well, in this new G-K spread offense, Smith (24 carries, 417 yards, 6 TDs) still showed he can carry the load, having a season-high 224 rushing yards last week against Arlington. He and QB Dylan Morris (86-for-120, 1,375 yards, 12 TDs) have helped this offense average 46 points per game, the fourth highest total in the 4A classification so far, so expect a shootout. The Eagles haven’t lost to Puyallup since 2011.
About the Vikings: Well, well well – look at Puyallup. It shocked the South Sound with its 45-24 thumping of Sumner, which is coming off a trip to the 4A semifinals and was ranked No. 2 in the state before back-to-back losses to G-K and Puyallup. The Vikings haven’t been 5-0 in a season since finishing 9-2 in 2006, and this Gary Jeffers-led team has done it with … defense? Last year the Vikings allowed 41.7 points per game, and this year it’s 13.4. Jeffers has credited much of that to senior safety Landon Neff and his leadership. And on offense, just get the ball to WR Darius Morrison (36 catches, 513 yards, 7 TDs).
TNT pick: Graham-Kapowsin, 30-27
4A NPSL CASCADE
KENTLAKE FALCONS (4-1) VS. TAHOMA BEARS (4-1)
7 p.m. Friday at Maple View Middle School, Maple Valley
About the Falcons: They put together their most complete game last week against Kennedy Catholic, building a 35-14 lead and holding on late. Kentlake relied on second-year starting QB Brandon Mortenson last week and he completed 22 of 43 passes for 276 yards and 4 TDs (and a rushing TD). Coach Brett Thompson was an assistant under Tony Davis at Tahoma before taking over at Kentlake. The former linebacker has a standout one on this team with LB Marques Fuala’au.
About the Bears: Win this and Tahoma is in the driver’s seat for the 4A NPSL Cascade title. The Bears have already won more games than all of last year – including a 24-20 comeback win over three-time defending league champion Kentwood two weeks ago. The offense almost 10 more points per game than last year behind QB Conner Lambro (104-151, 1,048 yards, 7 TDs) and dynamic WR Jerrel Chapman (32 catches, 485 yards, 4 TDs).
TNT pick: Tahoma, 27-24
3A PIERCE COUNTY LEAGUE
BETHEL BRAVES (4-1) VS. STADIUM TIGERS (4-1)
7 p.m. Friday at Stadium Bowl, Tacoma
About the Braves: If it weren’t for one second-half gone wrong against Lincoln, we’d be looking at a 5-0 Bethel. But it still has as many wins as all of last year in its inaugural season in the 3A PCL since jumping over from the 4A SPSL. And, of course, former QB-turned-coach Mark Iddins has his offense firing on all cylinders, behind QB Nate Hughes (92-for-127, 1,237 yards, 17 TDs) and former QB-turned-TE Tristyn Gese. Six of Hughes’ 11 completed passes went for touchdowns last week.
About the Tigers: This high-octane offense is starting to prove it might be more than stats and flash. It might also be clutch. Stadium needed that last week against Bonney Lake, trailing 17-14 with less than a minute remaining. QB Hunter Wendling (81-for-127, 1,278 yards, 16 TDs) hit top-target Xavier Mason (34 catches, 594 yards, 9 TDs) for the game-winning 38-yard TD. But also look for the Tigers to get RB Nazje Briscoe (75 carries, 775 yards, 9 TDs) back on track this week.
TNT pick: Stadium, 42-35
STATE GAME OF THE WEEK
NO. 3 O’DEA FIGHTING IRISH (5-0) VS. NO. 1 EASTSIDE CATHOLIC CRUSADERS (5-0)
7 p.m. Friday at Eastside Catholic, Sammamish
The skinny: One of a few big-time matchups around the state, including defending 3A state champion Kamiakin (5-0) vs. 4A runner up Richland (5-0). But this matchup of Metro rivals should be plenty good. Since rallying to beat Lincoln in the opening week, O’Dea has continued to be the best defensive team in 3A, allowing 6.8 points per game, and still getting plenty of offense behind RB Jamyn Patu (57 carries, 670 yards, 9 TDs). Patu is averaging 11.8 yards per carry. Eastside Catholic, like always under coach Jeremy Thielbahr, has the best offense in 3A, averaging 42 ppg. 6-foot-3, 195-pound sophomore WR Gee Scott Jr. (22 catches, 411 yards, 5 TDs), who is the son of 710-ESPN personality Gee Scott, earned a scholarship offer from Notre Dame last week to go with offers from USC, Oregon, UCLA and Colorado.
TNT pick: Eastside Catholic, 30-24
SOUTH SOUND FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
WEEK 6
All games are at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted
THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE
4A NPSL CASCADE
Kennedy Catholic (3-2) vs. Kent-Meridian (0-5), at French Field (Kent)
4A NPSL OLYMPIC
Decatur (2-3) vs. Auburn Riverside (5-0), at Auburn Memorial Stadium
Enumclaw (4-1) vs. Federal Way (3-2), at Federal Way Memorial Stadium
4A SPSL
Graham-Kapowsin (5-0) vs. Puyallup (5-0), at Sparks Stadium (Puyallup)
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE
4A NPSL CASCADE
Kentlake (4-1) vs. Tahoma (4-1), at Maple View Middle School (Maple Valley)
Hazen (3-2) vs. Kentridge (1-4), at French Field (Kent)
4A NPSL OLYMPIC
Auburn Mountainview (1-4) vs. Auburn (4-1), at Auburn Memorial Stadium
Thomas Jefferson (0-5) vs. Todd Beamer (4-1), at Federal way Memorial Stadium
4A SPSL
Sumner (3-2) vs. Olympia (4-1), at Ingersoll Stadium (Olympia)
South Kitsap (0-5) at Bellarmine Prep (4-1)
Curtis (1-4) vs. Rogers (1-4), at Sparks Stadium (Puyallup)
3A PCL
Bethel (4-1) vs. Stadium (4-1), at Stadium Bowl
Lincoln (4-1) vs. Mount Tahoma (1-4), at Mount Tahoma Stadium
Wilson (0-5) vs. Bonney Lake (1-4), at Sunset Chev Stadium (Sumner)
Lakes (3-2) vs. Spanaway Lake (1-4), at Art Crate Field (Spanaway)
3A SSC
North Thurston (0-5) vs. Peninsula (4-1), at Roy Anderson Field (Purdy)
Gig Harbor (2-3) at Shelton (0-4)
Yelm (4-1) vs. Timberline (5-0), at South Sound Stadium (Lacey)
7:15 p.m.: Capital (2-3) vs. Central Kitsap (2-3), at Silverdale Stadium
2A SPSL MOUNTAIN
Foss (2-3) vs. Washington (3-2), at Franklin Pierce Stadium
Franklin Pierce (2-3) vs. Evergreen of Seattle (0-5), at Highline Memorial Stadium
Lindbergh (1-4) at Foster (3-2)
White River (3-2) at Fife (5-0)
2A SPSL SOUND
Highline (0-5) vs. Clover Park (2-3), at Harry Lang Stadium (Lakewood)
Orting (2-3) at Steilacoom (3-2)
River Ridge (3-2) at Eatonville (4-1)
1A NISQUALLY
3:30 p.m.: Coupeville (3-2) at Port Townsend (2-3)
Klahowya (1-4) at Charles Wright Academy (4-1)
Cascade Christian (4-1) at Vashon Island (0-5)
2B PACIFIC MOUNTAIN
Onalaska (3-2) at Chief Leschi (0-5)
Life Christian Academy (1-4) at Napavine (4-1)
NONLEAGUE
Port Angeles vs. Renton, at Renton Memorial Stadium
Emerald Ridge (0-5) vs. Newport of Bellevue (3-2), at Newport HS (Bellevue)
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
4A NPSL CASCADE
6 p.m.: Mount Rainier (1-4) vs. Kentwood (3-2), at French Field
1B SEATAC
1 p.m.: Tacoma Baptist (3-2) at Quilcene (4-0)
5:30 p.m.: Muckleshoot Tribal (1-2) vs. Evergreen Lutheran (0-4), at Franklin Pierce Stadium
