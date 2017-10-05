Play of the week: Stadium’s QB called it himself on game-winner against Bonney Lake

More Videos

Highlights as Tiano Malietufa, Auburn Riverside beat Beamer, 49-14 4:24

Highlights as Tiano Malietufa, Auburn Riverside beat Beamer, 49-14

Pause
Sumner's Ben Wilson on The News Tribune's list of top football players in 2016 4:56

Sumner's Ben Wilson on The News Tribune's list of top football players in 2016

Firefighter/EMT from Tacoma saves lives at Las Vegas shooting 16:39

Firefighter/EMT from Tacoma saves lives at Las Vegas shooting

Harbor Greens finds niche in crowded grocery marketplace 1:30

Harbor Greens finds niche in crowded grocery marketplace

High-tech firm says Tacoma could become 'a primary hiring place' 1:49

High-tech firm says Tacoma could become "a primary hiring place"

Grafitti on Stanley Elementary and Boys & Girls Club 0:16

Grafitti on Stanley Elementary and Boys & Girls Club

Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell on Rams' and Seahawks' RB situation 3:47

Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell on Rams' and Seahawks' RB situation

If your gym clothes weren’t born in a coffee filter, hear this Tacoma company’s pitch 1:31

If your gym clothes weren’t born in a coffee filter, hear this Tacoma company’s pitch

Edgar Martinez immortalized with Mariners jersey retirement 0:58

Edgar Martinez immortalized with Mariners jersey retirement

Metronome Coffee partners with Eastside Community Center 1:33

Metronome Coffee partners with Eastside Community Center

  • Week 6: Top 5 high school football plays of the week

    TNT's Top 5 high school football plays of the week, includes Decatur's one-handed catch, a zig-zagging River Ridge TD, Puyallup's big-play returner, and game-winners from Kentwood and Stadium.

TNT's Top 5 high school football plays of the week, includes Decatur's one-handed catch, a zig-zagging River Ridge TD, Puyallup's big-play returner, and game-winners from Kentwood and Stadium. By TJ Cotterill t.cotterill@thenewstribune.com
TNT's Top 5 high school football plays of the week, includes Decatur's one-handed catch, a zig-zagging River Ridge TD, Puyallup's big-play returner, and game-winners from Kentwood and Stadium. By TJ Cotterill t.cotterill@thenewstribune.com

High School Sports

Play of the week: Stadium’s QB called it himself on game-winner against Bonney Lake

By TJ Cotterill

tcotterill@thenewstribune.com

October 05, 2017 12:28 PM

PLAY CALL OF THE WEEK

STADIUM 20, BONNEY LAKE 17

Play: Backside Out and Up

Set: Trips left

Down and distance: 1st-and-10 at Bonney Lake’s 38.

Time remaining: Less than a minute

What happened: Bonney Lake called a timeout and Stadium senior quarterback Hunter Wendling, a three-year starter, approached coach Thomas Ford with a proposition. “He tells me, ‘Coach, he (wide receiver Xavier Mason) has him on an out and up. I’ve got the time,’” Ford said. Wendling followed by sitting patiently in the pocket and using a shoulder fake before lobbing it 38 yards into the endzone for Mason. Mason looked well covered, but he never lost his focus and fell to the turf as he made the catch to give Stadium the lead and the win. Bonney Lake has taken a 17-14 the previous drive with a 21-yard field goal and hadn’t trailed at any time in the game until the Wendling-Mason connection.

Online video: Watch the South Sound Top 5 Plays of the Week at thenewstribune.com.

TJ Cotterill: 253-597-8677

@TJCotterill

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Week 6: Top 5 high school football plays of the week

View More Video