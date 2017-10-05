Play of the week: Stadium’s QB called it himself on game-winner against Bonney Lake

PLAY CALL OF THE WEEK
STADIUM 20, BONNEY LAKE 17
Play: Backside Out and Up
Set: Trips left
Down and distance: 1st-and-10 at Bonney Lake’s 38.
Time remaining: Less than a minute
What happened: Bonney Lake called a timeout and Stadium senior quarterback Hunter Wendling, a three-year starter, approached coach Thomas Ford with a proposition. “He tells me, ‘Coach, he (wide receiver Xavier Mason) has him on an out and up. I’ve got the time,’” Ford said. Wendling followed by sitting patiently in the pocket and using a shoulder fake before lobbing it 38 yards into the endzone for Mason. Mason looked well covered, but he never lost his focus and fell to the turf as he made the catch to give Stadium the lead and the win. Bonney Lake has taken a 17-14 the previous drive with a 21-yard field goal and hadn’t trailed at any time in the game until the Wendling-Mason connection.
