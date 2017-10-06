Prep roundup: Early goals keep Puyallup’s undefeated streak alive against Emerald Ridge

Girls Soccer
Top performer: Alyssa Gray, Gig Harbor
Scored 2 goals, 1 assist in 8-0 win over North Thurston
Puyallup 2, Emerald Ridge 0: The Vikings continued their undefeated streak with their sixth win in a row, this time coming against the rival Jaguars.
Puyallup (8-0-2, 8-0-2 4A SPSL) scored the only two goals of the match in the first half; the first coming in the fourth minute by Meredith Udovich and the other in the 30th minute by Kaelee Huetten.
“They are big, strong and physical, they have height and size on us,” said Emerald Ridge (4-4-2, 4-4-2 4A SPSL) coach Dan Stueckle. “We had our opportunities too, but their goalkeeper came up very big.”
Brooke Johnston earned the shutout for the Vikings, stopping an offensive attack led by Mareonna Henderson.
Cascade Christian 4, Seattle Christian 1: The Jung sisters had their way on the pitch for the Cougars as they both scored a goal and an assists.
Kate Jung was the first goal of the match for Cascade Christian (9-1-1, 3-0-1 Nisqually) scoring in the 10th minute off the Mindy McCreary assist. Grace Jung would bookend the match as she scored the last goal in the 71st minute from sister Kate’s assist.
Nicole Soupley also had a goal and an assist; assisting first on the Emma Kasmeier goal in the 43rd minute and scoring from Grace’s assist in the 53rd minute.
Gig Harbor 8, North Thurston 0: It was the Alyssa Gray show as the Tides took down the Rams thanks to a quick start of the match.
Gray scored twice in the first four minutes of the game, and teammate Carrolyn Merrick scored in the eighth and 12th minute for Gig Harbor (9-1-0, 8-0-0 SSC) as well.
Gray would assist on Merrick’s second goal, a goal scored by Jaylynn Barton in the 18th minute and score again in the 75th.
Claire Bosselman earned her seventh shutout of the year as well, as North Thurston (5-5-0, 4-4-0 SSC) could not figure her out.
Bonney Lake 8, Mount Tahoma 0: The Panthers were all over the T-Birds as there were seven different scorers for the eight goals.
The only player from Bonney Lake (8-1-0, 7-1-0 PCL) to double up was Ashley Hall, scoring in the 32nd minute and 49th as well.
Eliza Christensen and Sarah Daffern got the save for the Panthers, not allowing any attack from Mount Tahoma (0-9-0, 0-8-0 PCL).
FOOTBALL
Top performer: Sam Huard, Kennedy Catholic
20 of 44 passing, 411 yards, 3 TDs in 43-13 win over Kent-Meridian
No. 7 Auburn Riverside 56, Decatur 7: The Ravens scored six touchdowns in the first quarter.
And running back Sam Braboy had three rushing touchdowns by early in the second quarter. And Auburn Riverside improved to 6-0 with the win.
Braboy gained 83 yards on 13 carries and quarterback Tiano Malietufa ran four times for 107 yards, while completing 5 of 5 passes for 82 yards and two touchdowns.
Jacob Cassaday caught and 84-yard touchdown for the lone Decatur (2-4) TD.
Kennedy Catholic 43, Kent-Meridian 13: Sam Huard threw for 411 yards and Kendell Oakes ran for 103 as the Lancers cruised past the Royals.
Huard, a freshman, completed 20 of 44 passes for 411 yards and three touchdowns for Kennedy Catholic (4-2) to push his season total to 1,981 yards in six games.
Trenton Morrison caught four passes for 162 yards and a touchdown for Kennedy. Isaac Cordova completed 14 of 29 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns for Kent-Meridian.
Volleyball
Top Performer: Kennedy Croft, Tumwater
16-16 serving, 3 aces, 12 kills in 3-0 win over Rochester
Black Hills 3, WF West 0: It was a challenge unlike anything they had seen this year, but the Wolves still came out on top over the Bearcats winning in straight sets 25-11, 25-22, 25-16.
“Tonight we were challenged in ways that we haven’t been challenged this season,” Black Hills coach Jessica Prigge said. “It was good to be challenged in those ways.”
That pressure didn’t get to the Wolves as they were led by Amber Fowler who had nine kills and Madi Shepler who had six kills.
“They put up a huge block, I would say the biggest block I’ve seen all year,” Prigge said. “We just had to find ways to get around it.”
Tumwater 3, Rochester 0: It was a blowout win for the Thunderbirds as they held the Warriors to very few points winning 25-6, 25-14, 25-7.
“You know I just feel like the girls are getting more and more comfortable in their lineups so they’re getting to run more options offensively,” Tumwater coach Tana Otton said.
The standout player for the Thunderbirds was Kennedy Croft who was perfect serving 16-for-16 with three aces and 12 kills.
“Kennedy was our go-to offensively,” Otton said. “I thought Sava Sleasman also played really well offensively tonight.”
Sleasman would finish with five aces and eight kills helping hold off an attempted comeback by the Warriors.
“Rochester battled with us in set two and then we pulled away,” Otton said. “It was a lot closer in set two than it looks.”
River Ridge 3, Steilacoom 0: It wasn’t easy, but the Hawks were able to edge out the Sentinels in a very close match.
The first two sets were only narrowly won by two points as River Ridge held on to win both the opening sets 25-23.
They then pulled away in the third set winning 25-16 to win the match.
CJ Delacruz was leading the team with 17 assists, five digs, and one kill
253-597-8680
preps@thenewstribune.com
Football
NO. 2 GRAHAM-KAPOWSIN
14
7
6
0
ー
27
NO. 8 PUYALLUP
3
13
11
7
ー
34
GK - Aaron Olmos 5 run (Collin Manners kick)
P - Nathen Cutler 35 FG
GK - Tre Mason 76 pass from Dylan Morris (Manners kick)
GK - Mason 23 pass from Morris (Manners kick)
P - Kyle Cramer 22 run (kick failed)
P - Cramer 2 run (Cutler kick)
GK - Manners 35 FG
P - Landon Neff 27 pass from Jacob Holcomb (Neff pass from Holcomb)
GK - Manners 24 FG
P - Cutler 35 FG
P - Darius Morrison 37 pass from Holcomb (Cutler kick)
DECATUR
0
0
0
7
ー
7
NO. 7 AUBURN RIVERSIDE
42
7
0
7
ー
56
AR - Isaiah Prescott 3 run (Griffin Cummins kick)
AR - Cade Stober 6 pass from Tiano Malietufa (Cummins kick)
AR - Sam Braboy 5 run (Cummins kick)
AR - Braboy 7 run (Cummins kick)
AR - Prescott 16 pass from Tiano (Cummins kick)
AR - Malietufa 42 run (Cummins kick)
AR - Braboy (Cummins kick)
AR - Jayden Solis 10 run (Cummins kick)
D - Jacob Cassaday 84 pass from Giorda Gallacci (Gallacci kick)
KENNEDY CATHOLIC
15
7
14
7
ー
43
KENT-MERIDIAN
0
6
0
7
ー
13
KC - Kendell Oakes 2 run (Jabez Tinae from Sam Huard)
KM - Curtis Rollins 60 pass from Isaac Cordova (kick failed)
KC - Primo Ramirez 1 pass from Huard (Michael Snyder kick)
KC - Trenton Morrison 83 pass from Sam Huard (Snyder kick)
KC - Justin Baker 90 punt return (Snyder kick)
KC - Junior Alexander 28 pass from Huard (Snyder kick)
KC - Morrison 48 punt return (Snyder kick)
KM - Aaron Tupou 11 pass from Cordova (Israel Marcial kick)
Boys Tennis
Puyallup 3, @Olympia 2
Singles: Justin Ong (O) d. Logan Oyama 6-0, 6-0; Maxwell Williams (O) d. Tristan Nguyen 6-2, 6-2
Doubles: Kieran Zylstra/Andrew Flury (P) d. Avery Ritter/Tucker Bradshaw 6-0, 6-3; Isaac McDonald/Colin Lowney (P) d. Jonathan Holder/Seth Harper 6-4, 6-4; Jace Shirreff/Brendan Tran (P) d. Ethan Gahm/Amiel Richter 6-3, 6-4
Bellarmine 5, @Curtis 0
Singles: Bennett Morrison (BP) d. Sam Kwon 6-2, 6-0; Liam Bethke (BP) d. Ethan Paige 6-4, 6-3
Doubles: Jackson Kelley/Alex Collie (BP) d. Blake Madder/Andrew Kim 6-1, 6-1; Brett Kelley/Millan Sundarum (BP) d. Max Peterson/Nathan Hyun 6-0, 6-4; Kyle Manke/Reid Manke (BP) d. Daniel Kim/Andy Hong 6-3, 6-2
Enumclaw 4, @Todd Beamer 1
Singles: Tae San Nguyen (TB) d. Kyle Dunning 6-0, 6-4; Easton Tandecki (E) d. Jason Jung 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: Kenny Herbst/Tyler Miller (E) d. Kai Sorenson/Evan Guadarrama 6-3, 6-2; Josh Rosenthal/Payton Willis (E) d. Tanner Shaw/Joseph Wolfe 6-1, 5-7, 6-3; Colby Brickwell/Sam Laurnen (E) d. Ethan Hahn/Justin Kang 6-0, 6-0
Bethel 1, @Timberline 4
Singles: Matt Arras (T) d. Shane Ames 7-6 (7-1), 6-3; Brandon Wilmoth (T) d. Tedrick Proctor 6-1, 6-0
Doubles: Sean McCurdy/Mark Hamilton (B) d. 2-6, 6-3, 6-1; Robert Copeland/Mason Valdez (T) d. Michael Williams/Chris Formoso 3-6, 6-4, 6-0; Trey Moss/Bjorn Soriano (T) d. Triston Nelson/John Hamilton 6-7 (4-7), 6-1, 6-2
@Bonney Lake 3, Wilson 2
Singles: Mikay Ye (W) d. Josh Ning 6-1, 6-0; Constantine Mister (BL) d. Brian Vo 4-6, 6-1, 6-1
Doubles: Logan DeLapp/Alex Nguyen (BL) d. Khang Huynh/Tristen McMillan 6-1, 1-6, 6-1; Elijah Grinstead/Yaro Kravachuk (W) d. Dylan Perdue/Sam Tays 6-3, 6-4; Pierce Curtice/Landon Swanbeck (BL) d. Henry Vo/Nick Spitzer 6-4, 6-2
Aberdeen 5, @Yelm 0
Singles: Louis Garcia (A) d. Tim Hahn 6-1, 6-3; Aaron Dyer (A) d. Derek Werner 6-2, 6-4; Tanner Williams (A) d. Romio Kayser 6-3, 6-4
Doubles: Cody Sayres/Aaron Larson (A) d. Erik Bravo/Ethan Berry 6-2, 6-1; Nick Crocker/Brice Kola (A) d. Nik Woodin/Willie Russell 7-5, 2-6, 6-3
@Charles Wright Academy 3, Vashon 2
Singles: Raghav Agrawal (CWA) d. Towner Anderson 6-1, 6-3; Hank Rogers (V) d. Zain Mian 7-5, 6-2
Doubles: Harrington/Wibowo (CWA) d. Rice/Oswald 6-2, 6-3; Keppler/Bogard (V) d. Opitz/Xin 6-4, 6-3; Liu/Jorgenson (CWA) d. Hitchcock/Giorgini 5-7, 6-2, 10-8
@Charles Wright Academy 5, Vashon 0
Singles: Raghav Agrawal (CWA) d. Amasio Gallina 6-1, 6-0; Zain Mian (CWA) d. Towner Anderson 7-6(2), 6-2
Doubles: Harrington/Wibowo (CWA) d. Keppler/Bogaard 6-3, 6-1; Liu/Jorgenson (CWA) d. Rice/Rogers 7-5, 6-4; Opitz/Berry (CWA) d. Cham Besorb/Giorgini 6-2, 6-2
Boys Golf
White River 59, @Franklin Pierce 46
Medalist: Cooper Franklin (WR) shot a 39, three over par at Brookdale
Boys water polo
Enumclaw 14, @Auburn 7
E - Ben Hauswirth 6, Adam Percival 2, Cody Williams 2, Kyle Morgan 2, Kellen Murray 1, Miles Kratzer 1
A - O’dell 5, Courts 2
@Curtis 19, Sammamish/Interlake 3
C - Brevin Gronlund 4, Jorge Melendez 3, Christian Betteridge 2, Justin Riggins 2, Chase Mageo 2, Abhi Larson 2, Joe Melin 2
Girls Golf
@Bethel 93, Wilson 91
Medalist: Emma Johnson (B) shot a 38, one over par at the Classic.
@Enumclaw 74, Auburn 28
Medalist: Kennedy VanHoof (E) shot a 47, 11 over par at Enumclaw Golf Course
@Franklin Pierce 60, Fife 51
Medalist: Maya Nguyen (Fi) shot a 43, five over par at Brookdale Golf Course
@Kentwood 49, Kentridge 42
Medalist: Erika Ito (Kentwood) shot a 44, eight over par at Meridian Valley Country Club
Girls Swimming
@Olympia 101, Rogers 67
200 Medley Relay: O (Jang, Myers, Norman, Wilson) 2:03.52
200 Free: Lacey Wright (O) 2:05.88
200 IM: Elisa Myers (O) 2:31.05
50 Free: Ashley Yen (O) 27.39
Diving: N/A
100 Butterfly: Lauren Wilson (O) 1:02.38
100 Free: Emerson Moore (O) 1:00.88
500 Free: Montana Benning (R) 6:34.46
200 Free: Relay O (Jang, Moore, Putt, Wilson) 1:50.45
100 Back: Anika Triebold (R) 1:11.22
100 Breast: Mandy Fifeld (R) 1:20.41
400 Free Relay: O (Putt, Moore, Jang, Wilson) 4:01.62
@North Thurston 127, Timberline 56
200 Medley Relay: NT (Avery Campbeel, Makayla Fortman, Megan Litchfield, Laci Marcott) 2:06.18
200 Free: Samantha Leo (NT) 2:13.18
200 IM: M. Litchfield (NT) 2:30.60
50 Free: A. Campbeel (NT) 26.38
Diving: Ashley Babkirk (T) 160.20
100 Butterfly: M. Litchfield (NT) 1:05.15
100 Free: Brooke Kuebler (NT) 56.53
500 Free: A. Campbeel (NT) 5:51.83
200 Free Relay: NT (Nikki Anderson, Payton Harn, M. Litchfield, S. Leo) 1:53.52
100 Back: B. Kuebler (NT) 1:05.81
100 Breast: M. Fortman (NT) 1:21.88
400 Free Relay: NT (B. Kubler, Hanna Grantham, P. Harm, Emma Kuebler) 4:08.76
@Stadium 124, Bonney Lake 62
200 Medley Relay: S (Sydney Britton, Abby Lavold, Riley Anderson, Maggie Smith) 2:07.76
200 Freestyle: Cierra McCarty (S) 2:05.57
200 Individual Medley: S. Britton (S) 2:26.49
50 Freestyle: R. Anderson (S) 26.85
Diving: Bradey Hagen (BL) 1:31.05
100 Butterfly: A. Lavold (S) 1:03.90
100 Freestyle: R. Anderson (S) 57.60
500 Freestyle: Meghann Mclaughlin (S) 5:33.80
200 Freestyle Relay: S (C. McCarty, R. Anderson, M. Smith, M. McLaughlin) 1:53.50
100 Backstroke: Jules Hagen (S) 1:13.63
100 Breaststroke: A. Lavold (S) 1:18.03
400 Freestyle Relay: S (M. Mclaughlin, A. Lavold, S. Britton, Cierra McCarty) 4:10.75
@Gig Harbor 153, Shelton 26
200 Medley Relay: GH (McLaughlin, Hanson, Meacham, Everling) 2:06.29
200 Free: Grace Meacham (GH) 2:19.81
200 IM: Paige Everling (GH) 2:38.95
50 Free: Hadley Olson (GH) 29.00
Diving: Krystia Michel (GH) 236.50
100 Butterfly: Nina Neira (GH) 1:14.09
100 Freestyle: Katya Andren (GH) 1:01.95
500 Freestyle: Aristia McLaughlin (GH 6:09.38
200 Free: Relay GH (Jenna Anderson, Tatum Benson, Katie Ward, Taylor Gland) 1:53.73
100 Back: Megan Hanson (GH) 1:08.60
100 Breast: Katya Andren (GH) 1:24.46
400 Freestyle Relay: GH (J. Anderson, Freya Church, Ellie Gerth, Cassidy Young) 4:27.66
Girls Soccer
Puyallup 2, @Emerald Ridge 0
Goals: P - Meredith Udovich 4’; Kaelee Huetten 30’. Shutout: Brooke Johnston.
@Gig Harbor 8, North Thurston 0
Goals: GH - Alyssa Gray (Jaylynn Barton) 3’; Gray (Tatum Griffin) 4’; Carrolyn Merrick (Griffin) 8’; Merrick (Gray) 12’; Hannah Carroll (Merrick) 17’; Barton (Gray) 18’; Grace Neal (Carroll) 61’; Gray 75’; Allison Moren (Sam McKinney) 78’. Shutout: Claire Bosselman
Bonney Lake 8, @Mount Tahoma 0
Goals: BL - Kaylee Coatney (Haleigh Delaire) 1’; Delaire (Summer Kober) 9’; Hannah Shortt (Olivia Kirby) 13’; Payton Schelin 20’; Ashley Nall 32’; Brey Bixler 38’; Sarah Bohl 43’; Nall 49’. Shutout: Eliza Christensen and Sarah Daffern
@Cascade Christian 4, Seattle Christian 1
Goals: CC - Kate Jung (Mindy McCreary) 10’; Emma Kasmeier (Nicole Soupley) 43’; Soupley (Grace Jung) 53’; G. Jung (K. Jung) 71’; SC - Abigail Glynn 59’
“They are our 2 midfielders (Jung sisters), they are very good, they combine for a lot of goals and assists this season. Kate and Grace are definitely dominant, they are very good at distributing.” Brenda Soupley, parent
Volleyball
Auburn Mountainview 3, @Todd Beamer 0
25-22, 25-20, 25-12
(AMV) Jenna Lacey 12 kills, 6 digs, 1 ace; Simran Sandhu 6 kills, 1 ace, 4 digs; April Talaiga 12 digs, 5 assists; Haylee Hooper 17 assists, 9 digs
Tumwater 3, @Rochester 0
25-6, 25-14, 25-7
(T) Savannah Sleasman 5 aces, 8 kills; Mikaeli Decker 5 aces; Kennedy Croft 16-16 serving, 3 aces, 12 kills; Aliyah Willms 4 kills
Mount Rainier Lutheran 3, @Tacoma Baptist 0
25-21, 25-22, 25-14
(TB) Isabella Thomas 6 kills, 17 digs; Carissa Cleaver 10 digs
@Black Hills 3, WF West 0
25-11, 25-22, 25-16
Amber Fowler 9 kills; Madi Shepler 6 kills; Emma Goodman 5 aces, 10 digs; Hannah Rongen 3 blocks
Orting 3, @Tyee 0
25-12, 29-27, 25-11
(O) Alexxis Archie 14 kills, 2 aces; Holly Thomas 8 kills, 5 blocks; Sarah Fohn 28 assists, 6 aces, 8 digs; Kayla Wilp 14 digs
River Ridge 3, @Steilacoom 0
25-23, 25-23, 25-16
(S) Caty Neeser 9 kills, 1 block; Halley Sherwood 9 digs, 1 ace; Saisha Morales 30 digs, 3 aces; Katelyn Hart 2 aces, 8 digs; CJ Delacruz 17 assists, 5 digs, 1 kill; Rachel Brown 15 digs; Grace Lemmon 4 kills, 2 blocks; Hope Stowers 2 blocks, 1 kill; Keyonna Sims 3 kills, 5 digs
@Tahoma 3, Kent-Meridian 0
25-23, 25-16, 25-23
(T) Paige Anthony 16 kills, 12 digs, 2 blocks; Kaileahna McCollum 7 kills, 2 blocks; Emily Smith 6 kills, 4 aces; Chey Jones 6 kills, 2 blocks; Kennedy Kibby 37 assists; McKenna Peters 13 digs; Karlee Lewis 8 digs
From Oct. 4
Boys Cross Country
Auburn Riverside 27, Enumclaw 28
Enumclaw 15, @Decatur 50
Top 5: 1. Dustin Williams (AR) 16:01; 1. Alec Ritter (E) 16:01; 3. Marcus Sutrick (AR) 16:12; 4.Teagan Eldridge (E) 16:22; 5. Sam Lingwall (E) 16:49
Boys Tennis
South Kitsap 5, @Rogers 0
Singles: Gabe Ross (SK) d. Connor Bender 6-0, 6-0; Logan Anchick (SK) d. David Xing 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: Ben Riehl/Ben Staudenr
aus (SK) d. Drew Kowalchuk/Parker Posey 6-4, 7-5; Travis Sherman/Izoan Aamir (SK) d. Reese Anselmi/Ju Won Lee 6-3, 6-1; Ian Aguilar/Lucas Musselman (SK) d. Tayber MuMullen/Kevin Weng 6-2, 6-4.
Girls Cross Country
Enumclaw 21, Auburn Riverside 35
Enumclaw 16, @Decatur 47
Top 5: 1. Hunter Storm (E) 19:23; 2. Payton Roberson (E) 20:15; 3. Anna Bursch (E) 20:53; 4. Leah Kerbs (AR) 21:06; 5. Destany Abellera (AR) 21:14
Volleyball
Curtis 3, @Olympia 1
25-19, 20-25, 25-15, 25-12
(C) Kasey Woodruff 33 digs; Haley Morton 50 assists; Katie Yorke 14 kills; Kayla Skipworth 14 Kills; (O) Avi Vetter 13 kills; Camryn Wilson 10 kills, 20 digs; Bea Asomaning 7 kills, 4 blocks, 2 aces; Emily Church 6 blocks; Kalli Lane 19 assists 2 aces
Comments