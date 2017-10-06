Alexander was king of the stat sheet — and halftime — in Fife’s romp over White River

It was a good night to be Lavelle Alexander.
The Fife senior rushed for 153 yard and five touchdowns Friday night to lead the unbeaten and No. 5 Trojans over White River, 36-7, as Fife clinched the No. 1 seed in the 2A SPSL Mountain division.
Oh, and he was selected homecoming king at halftime.
“I’m just excited to be out here and just playing for my school,” Alexander said. “The homecoming is just an extra-credit thing.”
Fife (6-0) found itself trailing early after a muffed opening kickoff handed White River prime field position. The Hornets capitalized with Devyn Hager’s 5-yard touchdown run for a quick 7-0 lead.
“It’s a rivalry game. You throw records out,” Fife head coach Kent Nevin said. “White River is a great program. They’re tough. They’re always tough. And they just came at us and which was really good for our kids to see how they were going to respond.”
Their response was to Nevin’s liking.
Alexander’s first touchdown, a bruising 1-yard run, came on the ensuing possession to pull within one with 7:30 to go in the first quarter — White River blocked the extra point. Fife’s defense stuffed White River’s Luke Northam in the end zone for a safety, then Alexander scored again from 9 yards out to provide the Trojans a 15-7 lead at halftime.
After his halftime coronation, Alexander really went to work.
The 5-foot-10, 170-pound halfback scored from the 2-yard line in the third quarter, and showcased his speed with scoring runs of 84 yards and 29 yards in the fourth to cap off the five-touchdown night.
“We got our ground game going, we made some adjustments at halftime,” Nevin said. “They were flying up in our gaps and we were able to kick some guys out and really start pounding up inside. And Lavelle Alexander, he was just incredible. Just pounding, pounding, pounding. It was pretty fun to watch.”
Prior to Friday, Alexander’s back-field mate, Xavier Preston, was the focal point of Fife’s offense. He’d rushed for 486 yards (10.6 yards per carry) and 10 touchdowns in the Trojan’s five games entering Friday. White River held him in check, for the most part, with 60 yards on 14 carries, but paid the price in doing so.
“As soon as they key on one, somebody else is going to have a good night,” Nevin said. “And our guys aren’t selfish, so whoever has the hot hand is who we are going with and they can’t stop all three of them, which is fun to watch right now.”
WR-Devyn Hager 5 run. (Chris Dominguez kick)
F – Lavelle Alexander 1 run. (Kick blocked)
F – Northam -1 run for safety.
F - Alexander 9 run. (Gabe Duenas kick)
F – Alexander 2 run (Duenas kick)
F- Alexander 84 run (Duenas kick)
F – Alexander 29 run (Duenas kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING – White River: Jack Ervien 5-(-)6, Devyn Hager 2-21, Hunter Smith 3-(-1), Luke Northam 3-53, TJ Stroschein 4-21. Fife: Lavelle Alexander 18-153, Xavier Preston 14-60, Day-Jon Brooks 8-26, Falani Jennings 1-2, Nick Teddy 1-1, Nate Garske 1-6, Matthrew Schwaerzler 1-0. Trey Brown 1-4.
PASSING – White River: TJ Stroschein 10-23-0-76. Fife: Falani Jennings 2-3-0-26.
RECEIVING – White River: Michael Pedreira 4-18, Hunter Smith 7-46, Luke Northam 2-7, Jacob Selander 2-11. Fife: Eli Graham 1-7, Tomasi Puletu 1-19.
