Prep roundup: Tristan Schoepf, Eatonville upend River Ridge, 33-24

Gavin Kralik certainly likes being part of big high school football games again, especially ones with playoff implications.

And the one his Eatonville High School Cruisers were in Friday night certainly qualified as such.

In a game that easily could determine the No. 2 seed from the 2A SPSL Sound, the Cruisers held off defending champion River Ridge, 33-24, in Eatonville.

Quarterback Tristan Schoepf passed for 176 yards and two touchdowns, and added another 95 yards and the decisive score in the fourth quarter for the Cruisers.

Eatonville (4-2, 4-1 in 2A SPSL Sound) now has some breathing room over the Hawks and Orting for the second spot in the division behind Steilacoom.

“It was a huge win for us, being homecoming and knocking off a program like River Ridge,” said Kralik, the former Bethel coach who spent the past two seasons at South Kitsap, going 4-16 before resigning in March.

The Eatonville defense forced four turnovers, including an interception on the first play of the game by Zach Smith.

That set up Schoepf’s 45-yard scoring strikes to Ryan Bailey for a quick 7-0 Cruisers lead at the 10:31 mark.

But the Hawks worked themselves out of a 13-0 hole, eventually grabbing the lead on Kieran Hunkin’s interception of Schoepf, returning it 21 yards for the go-ahead touchdown with 8:11 remaining before halftime.

River Ridge extended its lead to 22-19 on Maleko Mina’s 4-yard touchdown run with 2:10 to go before halftime.

But it gave Schoepf and company plenty of time to regain the lead.

The Cruisers went all the way down the field, and grabbed the lead back on Schoepf’s 11-yard scoring pass to Bailey with six seconds remaining.

“That gave us moment going into the second half,” Kralik said.

River Ridge had one final chance to get the lead back after the Hawks jumped on a bobbled snap on a punt for a turnover at the Eatonville 35-yard line with more than six minutes to go in the game.

The Hawks reached the Cruisers’ 12, but stalled after being held on downs.

Schoepf led the series that sealed it. Eatonville went 88 yards, capped by his 22-yard outside run to give the Cruisers a 33-22 lead with 3:48 to go.

“Their quarterback (Schoepf) is a dude, and their running backs and offensive linemen do a great job protecting him,” Hawks coach Steve Schultz said. “It was a really good high school football game. They are well-coached.”

4A SPSL

At Rogers 41, Curtis 37: The pass could have gone either way – but Braedan King made sure it was a Rams’ game saver at Sparks Stadium.

With the Rams trailing 37-34 with 2:20 to go, quarterback Brydon Harlan laid a high pass up to King, who went up for the football with a defensive back.

The ball was tipped, but King brought it down, and raced 83 yards for the game-winning score.

At Bellarmine Prep 26, South Kitsap 10: Darrion Summers rushed for a game-high 218 yards on 35 carries, and the Lions had a surprisingly tough time with the Wolves at Memorial Field.

“He has great vision and he is a grinder, presses the point of attack,” Bellarmine Prep coach Brian Jensen said. “We controlled the line of scrimmage, especially well in the rain, and our defense was lights out. It was a slugfest.”

Quarterback Marcus Stowers added a pair of short touchdown runs for Bellarmine Prep, which fell behind 3-0 early on Kyle Failing’s 50-yard field goal in the first quarter.

4A NPSL OLYMPIC

Auburn Mountainview 30, Auburn 17: BYU commit Talan Alfrey caught two long touchdown passes (38, 67), and added a touchdown run, and the Lions defeated the Trojans at Memorial Stadium in Auburn..

Alfrey scored the first touchdown of the game and would go on to score two more, getting seven catches for 147 yards for two touchdowns plus five rushes for 40 yards and one touchdown.

“Our kids just came out and played physical from the get go. We were able to take advantage of some things they doing lining up against Talan,” Auburn Mountainview coach Jared Gervais said. “The second play of the game we were able to get a 38 yard touchdown off a simple smokescreen.”

At Todd Beamer 31, Jefferson 7: Colin McKay rumbled for 142 yards on 11 carries, including two touchdowns, and the Titans racked up 356 rushing yards in a victory at Memorial Stadium in Federal Way.

McKay had scoring runs of 50 and 69 yards. Kuma Scanlan added 85 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns.

After the Raiders drew first blood, the Titans made adjustments and shut them out for the rest of the night.

“They marched right down the first drive and we had to do some adjusting,” Todd Beamer coach Darren McKay said. “It was just the long runs and the explosive plays for us.”

But McKay is hoping the Titans can clean some areas up before playing Auburn Mountainview next week.

“We didn’t play very well in the second half. We played a team that is primarily a running team and then we turn around and play Auburn Mountainview which is primarily a passing team,” McKay said. “Alfrey, their multipurpose player, we’re obviously gonna have to keep an eye on him.”

3A PCL

Lakes 47, at Spanaway Lake 28: It was a night tailback Khalil Lewis won’t soon forget.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound junior set the Lancers’ single-game record by rushing for 397 yards on 29 carries, scoring five touchdowns as Lakes held off the Sentinels at Art Crate Field in Spanaway.

He passed the former Lakes record of 360 yards held by Anthony Russo. The state record for yards in a game is 573 set by Vashon Island’s Bryce Hoisington in 2015.

Lewis had touchdown runs of 40 yards in the first quarter, 54 yards in the second quarter and 51 yards in the third quarter.

Jordan Etter also had a big night for the Sentinels, passing for 281 yards and rushing for another 112.

Bonney Lake 34, Wilson 14: The Rams outgained the Panthers by almost 150 yards of offense, but the Panthers cruised behind three forced turnovers.

Elijah Bonds had 13 carries for 153 yards and a touchdown for Wilson (0-6).

3A SSC

At Peninsula 49, North Thurston 0: Burke Griffin tossed three touchdown passes, and Alex Beloate returned a punt 43 yards for another score early in the second quarter as the Seahawks cruised to a victory at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy.

Central Kitsap 20, Capital 14: Despite getting shutout in the first half by the CK Cougars were able to pour on the offense in the third quarter.

The Central Kitsap offense was jumpstarted by a big pass from Angeles Davila that went 63 yards to Alex Refilong. Then after a three-and-out from Capital, Central Kitsap once again charged down the field, this time the drive capping in a Tristan Barr seven yard run.

“They had some really good plays in the second half, they busted that big play that took the air out of our sails,” said Capital coach Darren Tinnerstet. “They have a really good defense. They made some adjustments, and brought more pressure.”

Capital just couldn’t find footing as the run game came to a virtual stop in the second half, making them one-dimensional. Pair that with a banged up front line and Capital’s offense definitely struggled for the rest of the game.

2A SPSL SOUND

Highline 32, at Clover Park 29: The Pirates recovered a blocked punt for the game-winning touchdown with 2:20 remaining, then stopped the Warriors near the goal-line in the final seconds to win at Harry E. Lang Stadium.

Leading the Clover Park offense 75 yards, quarterback Derrick McWilliams threw an interception at the Warriors’ 5 with 45 seconds remaining.

Steilacoom 25, Orting 6: In their first game since coach Rich Lane submitted his resignation earlier this week, the Sentinels responded with a win over the Cardinals to stay atop the 2A SPSL Sound.

Colby Davies was acting as interim coach after Lane resigned, citing personal matters.

“I think the kids responded really well,” Davies said. “They were very excited to play. They handled adversity all week and it was fun watching them play this game —they played with a renewed passion.”

2A SPSL MOUNTAIN

At Washington 35, Foss 28: The Patriots took advantage of two fourth-quarter turnover by the Falcons to overcome a big deficit, and win at Franklin Pierce District Stadium in Parkland.

1A NISQUALLY

At Charles Wright Academy 12, Klahowya 7: Dane Jacobson connected with Alex Meadowcraft on a 60-yard touchdown pass for the game winner with 4:20 to go, and the Tarriers won in University Place.

The Tarriers’ go-ahead score came after Anthony Lundberg intercepted an Eagles’ pass inside their own 10-yard line.

Jacobson found Meadowcraft in the left flat, and he took it the distance for the final touchdown.

Boys Soccer

Life Christian 2, St. George’s 2: It was a close back and forth battle that ended in a draw as the Eagles got out ahead only to see the Dragons make a comeback.

“We had no subs, we were wiped out,” Life Christian coach Keith Beasinger said. “We played without our top points player, Eric Overgaard, as he had a concussion and we should of won.”

In the absence of Overgaard, Landon Beasinger picked up the slack scoring the first goal unassisted in the 31st minute followed by teammate Brandt Kelley who scored in the 60th minute.

“This was kind of a big game,” Beasinger said. “They won last year, they’re defending state champs and they didn’t lose any seniors. They’re very confident they’re a better team this year.”

The defending state champions made a comeback behind Mitchell Ward who scored in the 62nd minute to pull within one and then in the 78th minute with two minutes left in regulation. Then Ward assisted Cade Peplinski to steal the win from the Eagles as they look to get back on track with Overgaard back.

“We hope to have him Monday against the number one team in the state, Crosspoint, since we had another player get hurt today,” Beasinger said.