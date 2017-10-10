Prep roundup: Houston commit leads Charles Wright charge against top-seeded Bellevue Christian

Volleyball
Top Performer: Abbie Jackson, Charles Wright Academy
16 kills, 7 assists, 6 aces in win over the Bellevue Christian
Charles Wright 3, Bellevue Christian 0: Abbie Jackson took charge in the Tarriers’ clean sweep of the Vikings.
Jackson, a University of Houston commit, had six aces, 16 kills and seven assists and Kendall Saalfeld had 20 assists as well, spreading the offense around.
It was also an important win for the Tarriers (6-4, 3-1 1A Nisqually) as it pulls them even with Bellevue Christian (7-3, 3-1 Nisqually) in the league standings with four Nisqually matches to play.
Auburn Riverside 3, Decatur 0: The Ravens cruised to victory as their defense did not allow the Golden Gators to score more than 12 points in a set.
Leading the way was Ciera Zimmerman, a Colorado State commit. Zimmerman once again had a strong night with 20 assists, four digs and seven aces.
The Ravens’ (8-1, 2-0 NPSL Olympic) also saw contributions from Anna Maracich with four digs and five aces; Calley Heilborn getting six kills and five digs; Camden Heilborn with eight assists and four digs; and Brianna Ingram getting eight kills.
Auburn Mountainview 3, Auburn 0: Bailey Williams and the Lions were able to handle the Trojans’ attack throughout the match.
Williams contributed all over, earning 24 assists, two aces, four digs, a block and a kill to lead the Lions (3-6, 3-0 NPSL Olympic).
Jenna Lacey aslo had a productive night with 12 kills and five digs.
Rainier Christian 3, Tacoma Baptist 0: The Mustangs were too much to handle for the Crusaders as they were swept away.
Leading Tacoma Baptist (4-6, 2-6 SeaTac) was Isabella Thomas, earning five kills and seven digs. Hannah Peterson also got seven digs as well.
Tahoma 3, Mount Rainier 0: The Bears broke through to take the road win, 25-11, 25-19, 25-19
Tahoma (6-4, 3-0 NPSL Cascade) saw Patience O'neal earn five kills and four blocks and Kennedy Kibby recorded 23 assists.
The Rams’ (5-3, 0-3 NPSL Cascade) top performers were Britney Pomele with seven kills and 11 digs, and Marissah Banuelos four kills and nine digs.
Around the Sound
Volleyball
@Charles Wright 3, Bellevue Christian 0
25-16, 25-19, 25-23
Highlights: (CWA) Abbie Jackson 6 aces, 16 kills, 7 assists; RubyJoy Pikes 11 kills; Natalya Braxton 5 digs; Kendall Saalfeld 20 assists
@Rainier Christian 3, Tacoma Baptist 0
25-14, 25-19, 25-21
Highlights: (TB) Isabella Thomas 5 kills, 7 digs; Hannah Peterson 7 digs
Tahoma 3, @Mount Rainier 0
25-11, 25-19, 25-19
Highlights: (T) Paige Anthony 7 kills; Emily Smith 7 kills; Patience Oneal 5 kills, 4 blocks; Kennedy Kibby 23 assists; Karlee Lewis 6 digs; Mckenna Peters 6 digs; Kaia Garcia 5; Courtney Le 5; Chey Jones 3 aces; Kaileahna McCollum 2 blocks; Layne Cooper 2 blocks; (MR) Britney Pomele 7 kills, 11 digs; Marissah Banuelos 4 kills, 9 digs; Anna Hardy 4 kills
@Auburn Riverside 3, Decatur 0
25-8, 25-7, 25-12
Highlights: (AR) Anna Maracich 4 digs, 5 aces; Calley Heilborn 6 kills, 5 digs; Camden Heilborn 8 assists, 4 digs; Brianna Ingram 8 kills; Ciera Zimmerman 20 assists, 4 digs, 7 aces
@Auburn Mountainview 3, Auburn 0
25-12, 25-17, 25-18
Highlights: (AMV) Jenna Lacey 12 kills, 5 digs; Simran Sandhu 6 kills, 5 digs; Jaylynn Sele 6 kills, 2 aces; April Talaiga 10 digs; Bailey Williams 24 assists, 2 aces, 1 kill, 1 block, 4 digs
Boys Tennis
@Charles Wright Academy 3, Curtis 2
Singles: Raghav Agrawal (CWA) d. Sam Kwon 6-2, 6-2; Zain Mian (CWA) d. Ethan Page 6-0, 6-1
Doubles: Harrington/Wibowo(CWA) def. Kim/Mader 6-2, 6-3; Hyum/Peterson(C) def. Liu/Jorgenson 6-2, 6-2; Bish/Scott(C) def. Katti/Goldberg - 6-4, 6-4
@Auburn Riverside 3, Bonney Lake 2
Singles: Colby Tong (AR) d. Josh Ning 6-1,6-0; Reese Ramirez (AR) d. Constantine Meister 6-4, 1-6, 10-7
Doubles: Matthew Butler/Calvin Park (AR) d. Logan Delapp/Alex Nguyen 4-6, 6-2, 10-5; Dylan Perdue/Sam Tays (BL) d. Ian Middelburg/Andy Tu 1-6 ,6-4, 10-7; Peirue Curtice/Landon Swanbeck (BL) d. Tommy Nelson/Jack Tye 1-6 ,6-1, 10-6
