Coaches poll: Updated state high school volleyball rankings, Oct. 10

*Rankings compiled by the Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association
CLASS 4A
1. Auburn Riverside
2. West Valley of Yakima
3. Skyline
4. Curtis
5. Gonzaga Prep
6. Puyallup
7. Camas
8. Richland
9. Kennedy Catholic
10. Union
CLASS 3A
1. Mercer Island
2. Ferndale
3. Eastside Catholic
4. Lakeside of Seattle
5. Stanwood
6. Arlington
7. Mt. Spokane
8. Capital
9. Prairie
10. Squalicum
CLASS 2A
1. White River
2. Burlington-Edison
3. Tumwater
4. Archbishop Murphy
5. Woodland
6. North Kitsap
7. Pullman
8. Black Hills
9. Prosser
10. Lynden
CLASS 1A
1. Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls
2. Lynden Christian
3. Cascade of Leavenworth
4. King’s
5. Connell
6. Castle Rock
7. South Whidbey
8. Granger
9. Freeman
10. Cascade Christian
CLASS 2B
1. Napavine
2. Kalama
3. Mossyrock
4. Life Christian
5. Northwest Christian of Lacey
6. Northwest Christian of Colbert
7. Colfax
8. LaConner
9. Brewster
10. Toutle Lake
CLASS 1B
1. Oakesdale
2. Pomeroy
3. Colton
4. Almira/Coulee-Hartline
5. Sunnyside Christian
6. Riverside Christian
7. Christian Faith
8. Lacross-Washtucna-Kahlotus
9. Selkirk
10. Pateros
