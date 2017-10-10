Coaches poll: Updated state high school volleyball rankings, Oct. 10

More Videos 0:54 Kasey Woodruff, Haley Morton discuss Curtis volleyball's undefeated start to season Pause 4:39 Highlights from Puyallup's 34-27 win over No. 2 Graham-Kapowsin 1:30 Harbor Greens finds niche in crowded grocery marketplace 1:49 High-tech firm says Tacoma could become "a primary hiring place" 1:17 Loved ones remember Lorenzo Parks, man killed during attempted robbery by group of teens 3:02 Pete Carroll: C.J. Prosise's status and where the Seahawks go after win at L.A. 2:07 Firefighters battle blazes and residents evacuate in California 1:44 UW coach Chris Petersen: 'Onward and upward, here we go.' 0:56 Peninsula High grieves for another student killed in a car crash 0:14 Fires force evacuations in 3 California counties Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Kasey Woodruff, Haley Morton discuss Curtis volleyball's undefeated start to season Curtis volleyball is off to a 9-0 start behind senior libero Kasey Woodruff, a Western Washington University commit, and setter Haley Morton. They led the Vikings to the title at the Sumner Invitational Tournament on Saturday. Curtis volleyball is off to a 9-0 start behind senior libero Kasey Woodruff, a Western Washington University commit, and setter Haley Morton. They led the Vikings to the title at the Sumner Invitational Tournament on Saturday. t.cotterill@thenewstribune.com

