Kasey Woodruff, Haley Morton discuss Curtis volleyball's undefeated start to season

    Curtis volleyball is off to a 9-0 start behind senior libero Kasey Woodruff, a Western Washington University commit, and setter Haley Morton. They led the Vikings to the title at the Sumner Invitational Tournament on Saturday.

High School Sports

Coaches poll: Updated state high school volleyball rankings, Oct. 10

By TJ Cotterill

tcotterill@thenewstribune.com

October 10, 2017 11:09 AM

*Rankings compiled by the Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association

ICYMI: Curtis volleyball wrote it down — they’d like to get back to championship form

CLASS 4A

1. Auburn Riverside

2. West Valley of Yakima

3. Skyline

4. Curtis

5. Gonzaga Prep

6. Puyallup

7. Camas

8. Richland

9. Kennedy Catholic

10. Union

CLASS 3A

1. Mercer Island

2. Ferndale

3. Eastside Catholic

4. Lakeside of Seattle

5. Stanwood

6. Arlington

7. Mt. Spokane

8. Capital

9. Prairie

10. Squalicum

CLASS 2A

1. White River

2. Burlington-Edison

3. Tumwater

4. Archbishop Murphy

5. Woodland

6. North Kitsap

7. Pullman

8. Black Hills

9. Prosser

10. Lynden

CLASS 1A

1. Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls

2. Lynden Christian

3. Cascade of Leavenworth

4. King’s

5. Connell

6. Castle Rock

7. South Whidbey

8. Granger

9. Freeman

10. Cascade Christian

CLASS 2B

1. Napavine

2. Kalama

3. Mossyrock

4. Life Christian

5. Northwest Christian of Lacey

6. Northwest Christian of Colbert

7. Colfax

8. LaConner

9. Brewster

10. Toutle Lake

CLASS 1B

1. Oakesdale

2. Pomeroy

3. Colton

4. Almira/Coulee-Hartline

5. Sunnyside Christian

6. Riverside Christian

7. Christian Faith

8. Lacross-Washtucna-Kahlotus

9. Selkirk

10. Pateros

