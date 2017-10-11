Puyallup's Jason Sayavong (51) and other players celebrate their win over Graham-Kapowsin. Graham-Kapowsin played Puyallup in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.
High School Sports

Puyallup gaining statewide attention after Sumner, G-K wins

By Lauren Smith

lsmith@theolympian.com

October 11, 2017 12:23 PM

The following high school football rankings are voted on by sportswriters across the state and compiled by The Associated Press.

CLASS 4A

1. Camas (6-0), 8 votes

2. Woodinville (6-0), 2

3. Richland (6-0)

4. Puyallup (6-0)

5. Monroe (6-0)

6. Chiawana (5-1)

7. Graham-Kapowsin (5-1)

8. Union (5-1)

9. Auburn Riverside (6-0)

10. Gonzaga Prep (4-2)

Receiving votes: Central Valley.

CLASS 3A

1. Eastside Catholic (6-0), 10

2. Ferndale (6-0)

3. O’Dea (5-1)

4. Kamiakin (5-1)

5. Bellevue (5-1)

6. Lincoln (5-1)

7. Timberline (6-0)

8. Oak Harbor (6-0)

9. Edmonds-Woodway (5-1)

10. Ballard (4-2)

Receiving votes: None.

CLASS 2A

1. Archbishop Murphy (5-1), 10

2. Hockinson (6-0)

3. West Valley of Spokane (6-0)

4. Tumwater (4-2), 1

5. Fife (6-0)

6. Liberty of Issaquah (5-1)

6 (tie). North Kitsap (6-0)

8. W.F. West (5-1)

9. Selah (5-0)

10. Lakewood (5-1)

Receiving votes: None.

CLASS 1A

1. Royal (6-0), 10

2. Connell (5-0)

3. Meridian (6-0), 1

4. Montesano (6-0)

5. Colville (5-1)

6. Cascade Christian (5-1)

7. Zillah (5-1)

8. Okanogan (5-0)

9. Mount Baker (4-2)

10. Nooksack Valley (4-2)

Receiving votes: LaCenter.

CLASS 2B

1. Kalama (6-0), 9

2. Liberty of Spangle (6-0), 1

3. Napavine (5-1)

4. Adna (5-1)

5. Toledo (4-2)

6. Rainier (5-1)

7. Pe Ell-Willapa Valley (4-2)

8. Colfax (4-2)

9. Manson (6-0)

10. Concrete (5-1)

10 (tie). Davenport (5-1)

Receiving votes: Tri-Cities Prep, Reardan.

CLASS 1B

1. Odessa (5-0), 7

2. Sunnyside Christian (6-0), 2

3. Almira-Coulee-Hartline (5-1)

4. Cusick (5-1)

5. Lummi (5-2)

Receiving votes: Quilcene, Tulalip Heritage.

