Puyallup gaining statewide attention after Sumner, G-K wins

The following high school football rankings are voted on by sportswriters across the state and compiled by The Associated Press.
CLASS 4A
1. Camas (6-0), 8 votes
2. Woodinville (6-0), 2
3. Richland (6-0)
4. Puyallup (6-0)
5. Monroe (6-0)
6. Chiawana (5-1)
7. Graham-Kapowsin (5-1)
8. Union (5-1)
9. Auburn Riverside (6-0)
10. Gonzaga Prep (4-2)
Receiving votes: Central Valley.
CLASS 3A
1. Eastside Catholic (6-0), 10
2. Ferndale (6-0)
3. O’Dea (5-1)
4. Kamiakin (5-1)
5. Bellevue (5-1)
6. Lincoln (5-1)
7. Timberline (6-0)
8. Oak Harbor (6-0)
9. Edmonds-Woodway (5-1)
10. Ballard (4-2)
Receiving votes: None.
CLASS 2A
1. Archbishop Murphy (5-1), 10
2. Hockinson (6-0)
3. West Valley of Spokane (6-0)
4. Tumwater (4-2), 1
5. Fife (6-0)
6. Liberty of Issaquah (5-1)
6 (tie). North Kitsap (6-0)
8. W.F. West (5-1)
9. Selah (5-0)
10. Lakewood (5-1)
Receiving votes: None.
CLASS 1A
1. Royal (6-0), 10
2. Connell (5-0)
3. Meridian (6-0), 1
4. Montesano (6-0)
5. Colville (5-1)
6. Cascade Christian (5-1)
7. Zillah (5-1)
8. Okanogan (5-0)
9. Mount Baker (4-2)
10. Nooksack Valley (4-2)
Receiving votes: LaCenter.
CLASS 2B
1. Kalama (6-0), 9
2. Liberty of Spangle (6-0), 1
3. Napavine (5-1)
4. Adna (5-1)
5. Toledo (4-2)
6. Rainier (5-1)
7. Pe Ell-Willapa Valley (4-2)
8. Colfax (4-2)
9. Manson (6-0)
10. Concrete (5-1)
10 (tie). Davenport (5-1)
Receiving votes: Tri-Cities Prep, Reardan.
CLASS 1B
1. Odessa (5-0), 7
2. Sunnyside Christian (6-0), 2
3. Almira-Coulee-Hartline (5-1)
4. Cusick (5-1)
5. Lummi (5-2)
Receiving votes: Quilcene, Tulalip Heritage.
