TNT’s Washington state high school girls soccer rankings, Oct. 11

THE NEWS TRIBUNE’S HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER RANKINGS
*Records entering Oct. 11
CLASS 4A
1. Central Valley (8-0-0)
2. Kennedy Catholic (9-0-2)
3. Issaquah (11-1-0)
4. Puyallup (10-0-2)
5. Wenatchee (9-1-0)
6. Skyline (9-2-0)
7. Richland (11-2-0)
8. Camas (8-2-2)
9. Jackson (8-1-0)
10. Mead (7-1-1)
CLASS 3A
1. Kamiakin (10-0-0)
2. Stadium (9-0-0)
3. Gig Harbor (10-1-0)
4. Bonney Lake (9-1-0)
5. Snohomish (9-1-2)
6. Mercer Island (8-1-1)
7. Ingraham (10-2-0)
8. Kelso (8-3-1)
9. Everett (9-2-1)
10. Redmond (7-2-1)
CLASS 2A
1. White River (11-0-0)
2. Selah (9-1-1)
3. Bellingham (10-2-0)
4. Black Hills (9-2-0)
5. Archbishop Murphy (9-2-1)
6. Liberty of Issaquah (7-2-1)
7. Columbia River (8-2-1)
8. Cedarcrest (8-1-2)
9. Fife (8-1-2)
10. Ellensburg (7-3-0)
CLASS 1A
1. Cascade of Leavenworth (11-0-1)
2. Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls (12-1-0)
3. Cascade Christian (10-1-1)
4. Klahowya (10-1-0)
5. Freeman (7-1-0)
6. Montesano (9-1-1)
7. Overlake (10-1-1)
8. Kiona-Benton (9-1-0)
9. La Salle (8-1-0)
10. Lynden Christian (7-2-3)
CLASS 2B/1B
1. Brewster (9-0-0)
2. Adna (7-1-0)
3. Liberty Bell (8-2-0)
4. Life Christian (7-2-0)
5. Friday Harbor (8-2-1)
6. La Conner (6-3-0)
7. Northwest Christian (5-4-0)
8. Lake Roosevelt (4-3-0)
9. Ocosta (6-5-0)
10. St. George’s (5-3-1)
preps@thenewstribune.com
Comments