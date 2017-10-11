Bonney Lake's reigning league MVP midfielder, Kaylee Coatney is just a sophomore but made the all-state team last year as a freshman. Coatney at practice in Bonney Lake Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017.
High School Sports

TNT’s Washington state high school girls soccer rankings, Oct. 11

By Aaron Lommers

Contributing writer

October 11, 2017 6:11 PM

THE NEWS TRIBUNE’S HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER RANKINGS

*Records entering Oct. 11

CLASS 4A

1. Central Valley (8-0-0)

2. Kennedy Catholic (9-0-2)

3. Issaquah (11-1-0)

4. Puyallup (10-0-2)

5. Wenatchee (9-1-0)

6. Skyline (9-2-0)

7. Richland (11-2-0)

8. Camas (8-2-2)

9. Jackson (8-1-0)

10. Mead (7-1-1)

CLASS 3A

1. Kamiakin (10-0-0)

2. Stadium (9-0-0)

3. Gig Harbor (10-1-0)

4. Bonney Lake (9-1-0)

5. Snohomish (9-1-2)

6. Mercer Island (8-1-1)

7. Ingraham (10-2-0)

8. Kelso (8-3-1)

9. Everett (9-2-1)

10. Redmond (7-2-1)

CLASS 2A

1. White River (11-0-0)

2. Selah (9-1-1)

3. Bellingham (10-2-0)

4. Black Hills (9-2-0)

5. Archbishop Murphy (9-2-1)

6. Liberty of Issaquah (7-2-1)

7. Columbia River (8-2-1)

8. Cedarcrest (8-1-2)

9. Fife (8-1-2)

10. Ellensburg (7-3-0)

CLASS 1A

1. Cascade of Leavenworth (11-0-1)

2. Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls (12-1-0)

3. Cascade Christian (10-1-1)

4. Klahowya (10-1-0)

5. Freeman (7-1-0)

6. Montesano (9-1-1)

7. Overlake (10-1-1)

8. Kiona-Benton (9-1-0)

9. La Salle (8-1-0)

10. Lynden Christian (7-2-3)

CLASS 2B/1B

1. Brewster (9-0-0)

2. Adna (7-1-0)

3. Liberty Bell (8-2-0)

4. Life Christian (7-2-0)

5. Friday Harbor (8-2-1)

6. La Conner (6-3-0)

7. Northwest Christian (5-4-0)

8. Lake Roosevelt (4-3-0)

9. Ocosta (6-5-0)

10. St. George’s (5-3-1)

