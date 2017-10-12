Prep roundup: Tahoma volleyball streaking at just the right time

VOLLEYBALL
Top performer: Riley Sansaver, Kentwood
55 assists, 14 digs in 3-1 loss to Tahoma
Tahoma 3, Kentwood 1: The Bears kept their footing atop the 4A NPSL Cascade division and held off a late rally by the Conquerors.
Tahoma (7-4; 4-0 4A NPSL Cascade) got 10 kills and 14 digs from Paige Anthony and Kennedy Kibby added 34 assists in the 25-19, 25-16, 23-25, 26-24 victory. The Bears are tied for the division lead with Kennedy Catholic (10-1; 4-0) and they play each other in the regular-season finale on Oct. 23 at Tahoma.
Riley Sansaver set up just about everything for Kentwood, finishing with 55 assists and 14 digs, while Haylee Kent finished with 32 kills.
But the Conquerors haven’t been able to find the same magic that they had in a 3-2 victory over defending 4A state champion Auburn Riverside, the state’s top-ranked team by the coaches association, on Sept. 28. Since then, Kentwood has lost three of its past four matches, falling against Kennedy Catholic, Kent-Meridian and now Tahoma.
The Bears, meanwhile, are streaking, having won seven in a row since a 3-0 nonleague loss to Auburn Riverside. Tahoma started the season with four consecutive nonleague losses.
Todd Beamer 3, Auburn 2: Siarah Brown assisted 35 times, with two aces and two blocks and Mercedies TooToo had 12 kills and seven dis, but it wasn’t enough to edge the Titans.
Auburn (1-10; 0-4 4A NPSL Olympic) tied the match at 2-2 in the fourth set, but Beamer won the final set to take it 26-28, 25-18, 25-15, 26-28, 15-12.
VOLLEYBALL
Northwest Christian 3, Evergreen Lutheran 1
Samantha Johnson 26 Kills, 3 Aces, 18 Digs; Abbie VanMarter 11 Kills, 2 Aces; Kelli Born 10 Kills, 1 Block;
Hannah Lindstrom 33 Assists
BOYS TENNIS
Fife 5 Lindbergh 0
Trey Crossen d. Bailey Hooper 6-0, 6-0; Bryce Jacobson d. Marcus Kwan 6-0, 6-0; Jordan Anderson/Cooper Schelbert d. Kvin Pham/Kyle Hebbeler 6-4, 6-1; Benton Nelson/Grant Cox def. Carlos Martinez/Ryan Lui 6-1, 6-2; Malachi Afework/Cody Ahn def. David Danao/Jack Sundnes 6-1, 6-1
GIRLS SOCCER
@Charles Wright 3, Seattle Christian 2
(CW) Gabi Joubert (Julia Hanly assist) 11’; Joubert (Hanly assist) 22’; Lexi Leith 37’; (SC) Hannah Glynn PK 57’; 77’
BOYS GOLF
@Fife 42, White River 40
Medalist: Cole VanDuyn (F) shot a 42 for six over at North Shore Golf Course
@Franklin Pierce 58, Foss 22
Medalist: Jordan LaPointe (FP) shot a 37 for one over at Brookdale Golf Course
GIRLS GOLF
@Franklin Pierce 54, Foss 5
Medalist: Madilynn Lowrance (FP) shot a 48 for 10 over par at Brookdale Golf Course
