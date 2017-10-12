Week 7: High school football games to watch, predictions

4A NPSL OLYMPIC

NO. 6 AUBURN RIVERSIDE RAVENS (6-0) VS. ENUMCLAW HORNETS (5-1)

7 p.m. Friday at Enumclaw Expo Center

About the Ravens: This two-headed running monster of RB Sam Braboy (85 carries, 687 yards, 10 TDs) and QB Tiano Malietufa (41-for-68, 824 yards, 12 TDs; 61 carries 642 yards, 4 TDs) has worked so smoothly so far because of Malietufa’s improved arm. Oh, he also leads the team in tackles (39). But defense is the Ravens’ strength. They’ve allowed the fewest points of any team (31) in the 4A classification. This game could help prove whether Auburn Riverside is truly a contender or benefiting from a weaker schedule.

About the Hornets: If it weren’t for an overtime extra point kicked so high it went over the left upright against Beamer (coach Mark Gunderson is still convinced it might have been good) we might be looking at a 6-0 Enumclaw. This is still the team’s best start in eight years and one more win ensures the Hornets of their first winning season since 2009. And Gunderson knows how big this stage will be against Auburn Riverside on homecoming. The offense has balanced out since converted WR Bear Kuro (108 carries, 651 yards, 12 TDs) has solidified himself as the lead tailback.

TNT pick: Auburn Riverside, 31-19

4A SPSL

BELLARMINE PREP LIONS (5-1) VS. NO. 10 SUMNER SPARTANS (4-2)

7 p.m. Friday at Sunset Chev Stadium, Sumner

About the Lions: We’ll learn a lot about Bellarmine Prep the next three weeks – No. 10 Sumner on Friday, then No. 7 Graham-Kapowsin and No. 4 Puyallup waiting after that. But coach Brian Jensen said he’s already learned plenty on his young group – which includes sophomore QB Marcus Stowers (627 passing yards, 3 TDs, 300 rushing yards, 6 TDs) and sophomore RB Derrion Summers, who ran for 218 yards on 35 carries last week – saying the selflessness and bond they share has been bigger to him than the Xs and Os.

About the Spartans: Sumner got back to its strength last week against run-heavy Olympia after G-K and Puyallup might have exposed some of Sumner’s weaknesses with a young secondary. And there’s had been a certain spark missing for Sumner that coach Keith Ross is hoping his team finds before trying to make a run at back-to-back 4A state semifinal appearances. If it plays defense like last week (shutting out Olympia on 124 yards of total offense) and continues to see power production in the run game from TCU-bound linebacker Ben Wilson (77 carries, 580 yards, 11 TDs) that shouldn’t be a problem.

TNT pick: Sumner, 28-17

NONLEAGUE

SKYLINE SPARTANS (4-2) VS. NO. 4 PUYALLUP VIKINGS (6-0)

7 p.m. Friday at Sparks Stadium, Puyallup

About the Spartans: This has been one of the state’s premier programs for more than a decade, reaching the state title game eight times since 2004. Coach Mat Taylor is tied with former Curtis coach Bob Lucey and Chiawana coach Steve Graff for most 4A state titles in WIAA history (4), and don’t count this team out just yet to get back there. The Spartans are coming off a three-OTwin against Eastlake behind 6-foot-4 junior QB Joe Green (96-for-150, 1,267 yards, 13 TDs) and their 6-4, 265-pound OT Matthew Cindric is committed to Cal.

About the Vikings: Can they keep this rolling? This is the third consecutive big test for Puyallup after back-to-back wins over previously No. 5-ranked Sumner and No. 2-ranked Graham-Kapowsin, though this one won’t mean anything in the league standings. It’s doing this behind physical play in the trenches and last week the Vikings got the running game going with a career-best day from RB Kyle Cramer (95 carries, 544 yards, 7 TDs). WR/S Landen Neff (29 catches, 429 yards, 5 TDs) makes impact plays on both sides of the ball.

TNT pick: Puyallup, 30-24

1A NISQUALLY

CHARLES WRIGHT TARRIERS (5-1) VS. NO. 6 CASCADE CHRISTIAN COUGARS (5-1)

7 p.m. Saturday at Sunset Chev Stadium, Sumner

About the Tarriers: So the Tarriers found out just before fall camp that they would be without their returning starting quarterback, are coming off a 5-5 season and had just 27 players turn out this year. No problem. Brian Burdick credits a Charles Wright resurgence to the senior leadership, especially 5-10, 150-pound WR Alex Meadowcroft (28 catches, 481 yards, 3 TDs). And he said the seniors have taken sophomore quarterback Dane Jacobson (94-for-161, 1,241 yards, 12 TDs), who is the younger brother of former Tarriers QB Fritz Jacobson, under their wings since Day One.

Cascade Christian running back Madden Tobeck, right, is the son of former WSU and Seattle Seahawks center Robbie Tobeck. Drew Perine drew.perine@thenewstribune.com

About the Cougars: They’ve had a big upper hand in this small private school rivalry. And are the clear favorite again this year behind a three-headed monster in the backfield of QB Parker Johnson (38-70, 956 yards, 13 TDs), RB Madden Tobeck (62 carries, 893 yards, 12 TDs) and RB/WR Tyquan Coleman (14 catches, 432 yards, 5 TDs; 18 carries, 277 yards, 4 TDs). A lot of team speed. But do the Cougars have the depth to make another deep playoff run? Only loss so far was against No. 2-ranked Meridian.

TNT pick: Cascade Christian, 30-16

STATE GAME OF THE WEEK

NO. 1 ROYAL KNIGHTS (6-0) VS. NO. 3 CONNELL EAGLES (5-0)

7 p.m. Friday at Royal HS (Royal City)

The skinny: Since Connell dropped to 1A in 2006, these two SCAC East powers have been to the state playoffs every year except when Connell missed in 2012. This is typically just as likely to be the state championship game (well, it actually has the past two years, with Royal winning both times) as it is the conference title game. Royal coach Wiley Allred is coming off his sixth state title in his 18 years as the Knights’ coach and is riding a 33-game winning streak (longest active streak in the state). Their all-state QB Kaden Jenks is now playing at Weber State, but his younger brother, junior Sawyer Jenks, is the new signal-caller, and the Knights’ defense has allowed just three points all season.

TNT pick: Royal, 21-19