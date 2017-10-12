Play call of the week: Highline’s extra blitzer gets game-winning TD against Clover Park

WEEK 6 PLAY CALL OF THE WEEK
HIGHLINE 32, CLOVER PARK 28
Play: Punt block
Set: Special teams
Time remaining: 2:30 in fourth quarter
Score at the time: Clover Park, 28-25
What happened: Clover Park was going for a quick kick on fourth and long in its own territory and Highline coach Mark Cross called for a blitz up the middle to get in the punter’s face. But his middle linebacker came with a late suggestion, saying they should blitz another linebacker from the backside of the play. “I asked if he was sure if he was seeing what he described, which was an opening on the backside,” Cross said. “I agreed and said, ‘Let’s do it!’” Sure enough, Highline’s Jakob Vanderflute and Deshayne Stevens combined for the block and Stevens fell on it in the end zone for the go-ahead score and the Pirates’ first win.
